Kentucky center Drake Jackson couldn’t help but grin and release a baritone chuckle when he thought of the block.
He was smiling from the moment Missouri lined up in an odd-man front before the play in the second quarter this past Saturday. Lined up across from the Missouri defensive line, Jackson saw three linemen, the makeup of the defense the Wildcats typically face in practice each day.
So, he and guard Logan Stenberg knew just what to do when he snapped the ball and it came time to block.
They knew they both needed to first lock on Tigers defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside. Then after they drove him a couple of yards, Jackson knew to break off the double team and work his way to Missouri sophomore linebacker Cameron Wilkins. No words between center and guard necessary.
A moment later, Jackson put Wilkins on his back and running back A.J. Rose ran behind him. Touchdown Kentucky.
“We just kept hitting them with it all night tonight,” Jackson said. “Thank God it rained, so we just kept on running the ball.”
And it almost always worked. The touchdown run from Rose was one of many long runs the Wildcats put together. Kentucky, led by quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr., ran for 297 yards against a Missouri run defense that has, of late, floundered.
It marked the third consecutive game in which the Tigers have surrendered 150 yards on the ground or more. The opponent average over that span — 229 yards per game.
It’s nowhere near the average the Tigers gave up over the first five games — 88.8 rushing yards per game.
The source of these struggles can be attributed to multiple facets. The Tigers have faced three Southeastern Conference teams over their past three games. They have also had to defend more rushing attempts, on average. But the greatest difference isn’t a number or a team.
It’s the absence of linebacker Cale Garrett.
Garrett, the starter at middle linebacker and a team captain, has not played since he tore his pectoral tendon against Troy, the fifth game of the season, in early October. He remains out indefinitely.
“He is a really good player,” Jackson said. “I have a lot of respect for him.”
In his place the Tigers have tried out a combination of options. First, Wilkins and junior Jamal Brooks against Ole Miss. Then Wilkins started the entire Vanderbilt game. The Tigers decided to shake the spot up some more against Kentucky, inserting true freshman Devin Nicholson in the starting lineup next to Nick Bolton. Wilkins also played some in the most recent loss, as did Brooks.
No matter the combination, nothing has worked particularly well at the middle linebacker spot.
There are a few bright spots, like Wilkins’ open-field tackle of Bowden in the second quarter Saturday. Wilkins had to come from the other side of the defense to save what looked primed to be another long run for the quarterback.
But there are many more plays in which one of the three Garrett replacements have struggled.
Nicholson didn’t impress Saturday. He filled holes nicely on occasion, but too often, the runner slipped out of his tackle attempt. Nicholson also struggled to fight off blocks at times. None of these qualities bode well for a middle linebacker. He certainly could serve the Tigers well down the line, but right now, he has room for improvement.
The absence of Garrett doesn’t help, but the failure of a run defense does not come down to just one player. Many players stumbled Saturday and have not played at the same level the past two games.
Missed tackles have happened at all positions. Issues with fighting off blocks have occurred everywhere. Defenders are washed too easily out of holes.
The Wildcats often took advantage of an overaggressive Tigers defense by running counter plays. Too often as Missouri defenders in a stacked box went one way, the runner went the other.
“We’ve got to stop the run,” Bolton said postgame. “When they’re running the ball, we’ve got to stop it. We’ve got to find ways to get off the field.”
The run defense is not the only reason the Tigers lost to Kentucky, nor is it the sole reason they lost to Vanderbilt. But when the defense is struggling to stop the run, it creates problems for all groups.
An offense that runs the ball without much issue demoralizes a defense. It wears defenders down. It keeps the clock rolling. It makes the opposing offense stay off the field longer than frequent passing does.
A defense, first and foremost, must stop the run.
Missouri has plenty of areas to fix before Georgia on offense and defense, but it would be wise to place shoring up the run defense toward the top of the list.
Otherwise, the losing streak may not end at two.