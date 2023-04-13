Tionne Gray, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, announced Thursday on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment from Missouri to Oregon.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive line prospect had initially announced his commitment to Missouri on March 18, but Dan Lanning’s staff hosted Gray for a visit this past weekend.
Gray, who attends Hazelwood Central High School in St. Louis, would have been a key in-state recruit for Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s staff. Instead, the Tigers are now left without a top-10 recruit from the state.
Per 247sports.com, the Tigers are not listed among the top-five schools for any of the state’s top-10 recruits.
After Gray’s flip, Missouri’s list of 2024 commitments has been whittled down to tight end Whit Hafer, offensive tackle Ryan Jostes and quarterback Daniel Kaelin.
The loss dropped the Tigers to No. 48 in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, and they now rank 12th in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri is also without a four- or five-star recruit.
Missouri defensive back, tight end enter transfer portal
Senior defensive back Justin Efebera and redshirt sophomore tight end Gavin McKay both announced their decisions to enter the transfer portal Thursday on their respective Twitter accounts.
Efebera redshirted his freshman season but has not appeared in any games during his time in Columbia. He made the SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades in 2021 and 2022. The former walk-on from Columbus, Ohio, has two years of eligibility remaining.
McKay, who enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining, is a former three-star prospect from Memphis, Tennessee.
He has not appeared in any games during his time at MU but was named to the 2021-22 SEC Academic Honor Roll.
McKay also received offers from Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Kansas and Liberty during his prep days at Memphis University School.