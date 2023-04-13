Tionne Gray

Tionne Gray

Tionne Gray, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, announced Thursday on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment from Missouri to Oregon.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive line prospect had initially announced his commitment to Missouri on March 18, but Dan Lanning’s staff hosted Gray for a visit this past weekend.

