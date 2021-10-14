Missouri’s Thursday injury report lists nine players ahead of its matchup against No. 21 Texas A&M. It is the most players on the report this season.
Offensive lineman Case Cook remains questionable. He’s played in MU’s past two games after not suiting up against Southeast Missouri or Boston College. Wide receiver Mookie Cooper, who’s been off-and-on the list all season recovering from a foot injury, is also questionable.
Defensive back Ish Burdine and defensive lineman Akial Byers are both questionable, but fellow defensive lineman Darius Robinson has been promoted from out to questionable. He was injured in Missouri’s win over SEMO.
Wide receiver Barrett Banister is listed as doubtful alongside defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. Banister appeared on the Week 2 and 5 injury reports, but it is unknown what his injury is and whether it is the same injury.
Defensive back Mason Pack, who was listed as questionable against North Texas, is out against Texas A&M. Offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer will also be unavailable for Saturday’s game.
After being out in Week 6, defensive lineman Realus George Jr. is no longer listed on the injury report.
Horn earns 2022 All-American honors
Missouri quarterback commit Sam Horn was honored as a 2022 All-American with a virtual jersey presentation Thursday. The ceremony happened during the fifth episode of NBC’s Road to the Dome series.
This will be the 22nd edition of the All-American bowl which features the nation’s top 100 high school football players. Participants are divided into East and West teams for the annual game played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Horn verbally committed to MU in February. He is a four-star prospect and one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the nation. He had offers from Florida, Florida State and Tennessee among others. He plays at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia.