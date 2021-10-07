Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is one of three players listed as out for Missouri’s homecoming game against North Texas on Saturday.
MU announced Wednesday that Rakestraw had torn his ACL during practice the day previously. He is out indefinitely.
Defensive linemen Darius Robinson and Realus George Jr. also are listed as out on Thursday’s injury report. Robinson has not played since he left Missouri’s game against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 18. An injury has not been specified for Robinson or George.
Offensive lineman Case Cook made the injury report for the fifth consecutive week. He’s listed as questionable but did play under the same injury designation against Tennessee on Oct. 2.
"If I'm going, I'm healthy," Cook said Tuesday.
Defensive back Mason Pack is also listed as questionable.
Wide receivers Barrett Banister and Mookie Cooper, and tight end Niko Hea are no longer on the report after Week 5 appearances.