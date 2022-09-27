Missouri may be without true freshman receiver Luther Burden on Saturday against Georgia, according to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz said Burden suffered an injury on the second series of Missouri’s Week 4 game against Auburn that kept him out most of the second quarter. The five-star freshman is questionable for Saturday’s game.
“Really proud of the toughness he showed in the third and fourth quarter, trying to give it a go and doing what he could for our team,” Drinkwitz said.
During the second quarter at Auburn, Burden looked like he was walking gingerly, trying to test out his lower body to see if he could return to the game. He did but in a limited capacity.
“He was not supposed to do anything but fair-catch the punts,” Drinkwitz said. “But in that fourth quarter, trying to provide a spark, decided to return that one. Our priority is getting him healthy and doing the very best we can for him. So I look forward to working with him all week to try to get him back.”
Bailey also questionable for Georgia
Linebacker Chad Bailey didn’t finish the game against Auburn, leaving in the second quarter and returning to the sideline in street clothes with his arm in a sling. Drinkwitz said he’s questionable for Saturday’s game.
“We’ll see how the week goes and continue to work on treatment for him,” Drinkwitz added.
Linebacker is among the spots on Missouri’s roster where the injury bug has bitten most. Chuck Hicks and true freshman Carmycah Glass, both of whom were expected to be on the depth chartwere ruled out for the season at the end of fall camp.
If Bailey can’t go, redshirt freshman Dameon Wilson would start for Missouri, and veterans Devin Nicholson and Will Norris would be the primary backups. Wilson finished the game against Auburn and made three tackles.
“There were several really big plays where his fits were key, and he made some great tackles,” Drinkwitz said of Wilson. “Obviously, we got very fortunate on one of the coverage things that he had. But he’s continued to grow and learn. That’s a kid who’s worked very hard to be in the situation that he’s in.”
Powell out for the season
Right tackle Zeke Powell suffered a season-ending injury Saturday while trying to tackle Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall. Hall had intercepted Brady Cook to end Missouri’s second drive of the game.
“That’s a tough one for us to lose,” Drinkwitz said. “Zeke Powell was a young man who came in here from a junior college right at the start of the 2020 season. Played well his first year. Last year, competed, didn’t play as much as he would like, but he came back. Did everything that we asked him to do.”
Because this is Powell’s final year of eligibility, his college football career is over.
“He’s gonna get his degree; really proud of him for that and the growth and maturity that he has shown and just hate it for him,” Drinkwitz said. “Football’s not fair sometimes, as we learned a lot Saturday. It’s hard, but he’s a tough young man and we’re gonna be here for him. … We’re definitely gonna make sure that life outside of the game is taken care of.”
Powell had been starting in place of Hyrin White, and he may be out for the season, too. Drinkwitz has said they’ll make a decision during the Oct. 15 bye week as to whether White can play this season or if he’ll apply for a medical redshirt.
Connor Wood will start in place of Powell. Wood played tackle for Missouri last season and at his previous school, Montana State.
With Powell out, the door is also now open for true freshman Armand Membou to see regular playing time. Missouri uses a sixth offensive lineman in its heavy personnel package. Membou was the sixth lineman once Powell went out, and it will continue to be Membou in the coming weeks.
“Really proud of Armand,” Drinkwitz said. “I thought he competed very well and the moment wasn’t too big for him, and he was prepared for his opportunity.”
Young's status still unknown
Running back Elijah Young made a surprise appearance on the injury report last week. He was ruled out for the Auburn game with what Drinkwitz said Tuesday was a soft tissue injury that he suffered against Abilene Christian.
Drinkwitz did not offer an update on his status for Saturday.
“We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” Drinkwitz said.
With Young out, Nate Peat and Cody Schrader took every snap at running back against Auburn. True freshman Tavorus Jones got a couple reps with the first team in warmups, but he did not play. Drinkwitz said he planned to play Jones, but he “just didn’t get it done.”
Jones is not listed on the official depth chart, in large part because he suffered an injury in fall camp and wasn’t ready to contribute Week 1. But Drinkwitz said early in the season that he expected Jones to contribute at some point this year.
“I say he’s really close,” Drinkwitz said of Jones. “Just needs another good week of practice and to just be ready when his number’s called. But he’s close.”