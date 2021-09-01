Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak’s rapport with coach Eliah Drinkwitz has been one of his most significant maturations since August 2020. Though Drinkwitz’s comments on the redshirt sophomore were shrouded in Ted Lasso-esque jokes, they seemed sincere.
“Well, he’s about the same height that he was when we started, so I haven’t seen him grow,” Drinkwitz quipped during the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference Wednesday.
"I think he’s matured both in how he handles and commands the offense, but also his rapport with me and our offensive staff on the way he wants the offense to be run and what he’s comfortable in versus what we’re challenging him to grow in versus what he just doesn’t think fits,” he then said.
Bazelak and Drinkwitz first met while the former was competing for a starting role against Shawn Robinson, who now plays safety for MU, and the latter was making his SEC coaching debut.
Add in the fact that COVID-19 canceled essentially all of spring practice and fall camp, and there was little time for the two to get to know each other.
Oh, and Bazelak did not end up being the starter when the 2020 season opener finally rolled around last Sept. 26. Robinson took the first snap for Missouri against Alabama before his younger counterpart later took over the starting spot. Bazelak did, however, appear in all 10 games.
”Last year, I was still kind of learning the offense in a quarterback competition, so I was kind of more worried about that,” Bazelak said in August. “But this year I’m able to focus on my guys and getting everything right.”
Drinkwitz said Tuesday that he believes Bazelak “has the right stuff,” but that he wasn’t sure how offseason praise would affect the quarterback. He offered a simple platitude after stating that he believes the coaching staff has prepared him well.
”Praise and blame are all the same, you can’t get caught up either way,” Drinkwitz said.
Missouri split time fairly evenly between its rushing and passing games in 2020. The Tigers had 356 rush and 363 passing attempts, though only 246 of them were successful. Through the air MU gained 2,668 yards — almost three-quarters of the offensive season total — and Bazelak accounted for 2,366 of them.
He did struggle with taking care of the ball, particularly down the stretch, when he threw four interceptions in the last two games of the year. In total, Bazelak had six picks throughout the season, one fewer than his total number of touchdowns.
A common factor in a number of interceptions? Crowd noise. There’s sure to be more of that this season as Memorial Stadium returns to its full 90,000-seat capacity. Bazelak said Wednesday that he’s excited for more fans to be in the stadium again, pointing out that he played against Georgia at a packed Sanford Stadium in 2019.
The Tigers were shut out in that game in front of 92,746 fans. Bazelak, then a true freshman, completed 8 of 12 passes for 64 yards.
Drinkwitz also doesn’t anticipate any problems with crowd noise for his quarterback, who he said isn’t a “high-heart-rate guy” but did say that the situation is still an unknown. He said the same for his entire squad, many of whom haven’t had the experience playing in front of large crowds. There are seven true sophomores, six redshirt freshman and five true freshman on the Week 1 depth chart.
”We’ve talked about trying to focus on the moment, be here now,” Drinkwitz said. “We really don’t play for the crowd, we really play for each other on the field and focus on this play philosophy. And we’ve discussed that, but we haven’t talked about whether or not the crowd’s gonna feed us energy wise or not, and we try to do a good job of bringing our own energy.”
While Bazelak isn’t involved in a QB battle, his backups are. Redshirt freshman Brady Cook and true freshman Tyler Macon are competing for second string, and Drinkwitz said the competition is a close one.
“They’ve kind of gone back and forth,” he said. “Both of them do some things that make you scratch your head and wonder if you can still coach football.”
Cook made appearances in three games during the 2020 season — Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Georgia. He went 4 for 4 against the Commodores for 62 yards and threw a touchdown against the Bulldogs. Macon, a St. Louis native, was a four-star prospect and the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback according to Rivals.com and 247 Sports.