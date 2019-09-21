There are certain things at every stage of sports, from Little League baseball to top-level football, that coaches insist their players always do in practice. They are things so annoyingly particular that athletes establish a love-hate relationship with the very idea of the activity. They know, surely, that a situation will never play out that calls for these things to have to be done in an actual game.
In football, one of those things is picking up the ball whenever it lies unattended on the ground.
“Sometimes it can get super-redundant, especially at a week of practice like this where it’s humid as hell out and you’re maybe not feeling the greatest,” Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett said. “You could find a lot of excuses to nonchalantly pick up a ball and be like, ‘Come on, Coach.’”
But the Tigers don’t like to make those excuses in practice, and it paid off for Garrett and his team Saturday at a pivotal, tone-setting moment in MU’s 34-14 win against South Carolina.
In perhaps the weirdest play of Missouri’s season so far — “Weird things happen when we play South Carolina always,” Garrett said — Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski completed a batted pass to himself for minus-nine yards, then casually tossed the ball to his right, leaving it forgotten by 21 of the 22 players on the field. But Garrett raced to pick up the ball in the end zone; and after a long and confusing official review, the Tigers were awarded a touchdown and a 7-0 lead that stuck.
“I ain’t ever seen anything like that,” said South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards.
“I had no clue what was going on,” MU defensive end Chris Turner said.The play unfolded in just a couple of seconds but ignited a riot of confusion on the field. Hilinski took the snap at the 10-yard line in shotgun formation and quickly threw to his right from the 5. Turner had broken through the offensive line and stuck his left hand up to bat the pass toward the goal-line.
Turner spun around the wrong way, searching for the ball. Hilinski took a step back and caught it instinctively at the 2-yard line, holding onto it for just a brief moment then awkwardly shooing it to the side.
“He thought he was batting the ball down,” South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle said. “Obviously, he thought he did the right thing in his mind.”
Garrett and a few other Missouri players saw it differently.
“It just looked like he had maintained possession and actually made an effort to actually throw it down,” said Garrett, who was still around the line of scrimmage and not as close to the ball as others. “And it happened to be backwards, too, so might as well get on it.”
Linebacker Nick Bolton and safety Khalil Oliver had the clearest view of the play from the opposite side of the field. Both had a suspicion that it might be a fumble.
They started frantically calling out to no one in particular, more times than either could count: “Get on it! Get on it! Get on it!”
Turner wasn’t quite so aware. Since he had been turned the other way, he hadn’t seen Hilinski catch his deflection. He heard his teammates yelling, but he thought the pass had fallen incomplete. He started clapping, celebrating his batted pass as the ball rolled by him.
“I had no clue,” Turner laughed. “It didn’t really click in my mind.”
Garrett went flying by Turner, diving on top of the ball so urgently that it squirted out from underneath him and trickled several more yards toward the back of the end zone. He picked it up a second time.
“It wasn’t a clean scoop,” Garrett said. “But the result was the same. I was wide open.”There was just one problem: The referees had ruled the play dead, saying that Hilinski releasing the ball constituted a second forward pass, and therefore a penalty.
Garrett was adamant he had a touchdown. Holding the ball high above his head, he let everyone know about it.
“Hey, review that!” he told the refs, he told his teammates, he told anyone who would listen. “It looked like a backward pass!”
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott saw Garrett fall on the loose ball and thought he was just doing that thing that coaches tell everyone to do in practice. Kobie Whiteside knows Garrett as an extra-effort player at practice. He was impressed by Garrett’s intensity but saw nothing out of the ordinary.
Turner, lost in the confusion on the field, was trying to get anyone’s attention. “What happened?” he kept asking.
“Nobody really answered,” Turner said.
Once the play was officially under review, MU coach Barry Odom got word from the booth via his headset that it looked like a clear fumble.
“I didn’t even know what they were reviewing it for,” South Carolina’s Edwards said.The entire MU team was moved to the side of the field to await the ruling. Everything became more clear to most of the players as they watched the replay on the Jumbotron. It still took Turner three times to fully realize what happened.
“I was trying to let everybody know, present my case,” Garrett said. “I was convinced that the wrong call was made. I was encouraging the refs, everyone I could find.”When it was announced as a touchdown, Odom emphatically punched the air. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters shouted in celebration. Turner raised his hands above his head.
Garrett, who “doesn’t celebrate,” according to Turner, simply chuckled. “Wow, they actually overturned it,” he thought to himself.No. 47 put his helmet back on and trotted back onto the field for the next possession.
“He’s going to do everything within his power to try to outwork the next guy,” Odom said.
