Three weeks into the season, Darius Robinson got benched.
He was still playing his fair share of snaps. Missouri knows it has the luxury of four to five (pending Josh Landry’s health) good defensive tackles, and it rotates them as such. But as Robinson said, 11 players take the field first. When the Tigers faced Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, he wasn’t one of them.
“It was humbling,” Robinson said Tuesday. “I had a lot of emotions. [I’m a] senior captain, two-year starter. I had a lot of emotions.”
Kristian Williams, a transfer addition from Oregon who didn’t join the team until June, started at nose tackle instead.
“You know, the one thing that we do control as coaches is ‘butt on bench,’” Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker said last week. “Bench usually tells brain either play, practice better and get your starting job back, or you can go and pout, and credit to him. He was obviously frustrated when it first happened, but ever since then he’s rolled up his sleeves and he’s gotten better and better and better.”
“I’ll never forget that moment,” Robinson said. “I feel like it lit a fire under me, for real.”
Robinson only came off the bench for three weeks, starting in Missouri’s loss to Florida and in every game since. Baker and interior defensive line coach Al Davis certainly don’t regret the decision to put Williams into the starting lineup, because that has paid off in spades. He has been the traditional — and very solid, occasionally dominant — 6-foot-3-inch, 314-pound nose tackle that, between Robinson and Jayden Jernigan, Missouri did not have until he arrived.
Robinson, at 6 feet, 5 inches and 296 pounds is exceedingly explosive for his size and is a better fit for the three-technique position, which involves lining up on the strong-side guard’s outside shoulder rather than the center’s weak-side shoulder as a nose tackle. He has played three-technique since replacing Jernigan in the starting 11.
Since then, the senior, who will be honored when Missouri takes the field for Senior Day on Saturday, is playing the best football of his career.
“Me not being part of the 11 those few weeks, it bothered me a little bit, but I just stayed humble and stayed true to my teammates, and just continued to work,” Robinson said. “Each day, I was just working extremely hard, continuing to get better. Because it’s not necessarily about the spot, it’s just about continuing to get better each day. I know who I am.”
Robinson has 2.5 sacks since returning to the starting lineup. He wasn’t given the spot because of Jernigan’s play, either — the Oklahoma State transfer has continued to rotate in; when he and nose tackle Realus George play together, the front four hasn’t lost its ferocity. Robinson earned his role.
“To me, he’s a guy that’s ascended the entire year,” Baker said Tuesday.
Robinson only started eight games in his three years at Missouri before 2022, but Drinkwitz saw when he took the Missouri job that he had a leader on his hands. Based on how the team spoke about Robinson — and based on how he spoke about the team — back in the spring, it was not a surprise to see him named captain.
Baker made it clear in August, and Robinson’s actions in the media-viewing portion of an August practice made it clear, too, that the then-nose tackle was the vocal leader of the defense.
“[I’ve seen] his commitment to his body and work ethic and development,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “He hasn’t always been able to play, he’s had injuries the previous two years. … He’s played his best football the last three games. He had a really good game against [Tennessee].”
“I think [Robinson, Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat] were huge for the development of this defense,” Baker said.
Robinson is still undecided on whether or not he’s returning to Missouri next year, but Baker is trying to convince him to return. Not just for his defense’s sake, but for Robinson’s. Baker believes that with a full year of playing like he’s played for the last few games, Robinson can be a first or second-round pick in the NFL draft.
The senior was encouraged by Baker’s comments, but he’s focused more on the last two weeks of the season, as well as what he hopes will be a month preparing for a bowl game.
“Just having fun with my teammates,” Robinson said. “I’m really cherishing these days.”
When Robinson found out he earned the start against Florida, he had a lot to process. Until then, the vocal leader of the defense might have wondered if he would have to lead from the bench, at least on the first snap of each game, for the rest of the season.
But he didn’t, and Missouri’s front four has been tough to handle ever since Robinson returned to the field.
“What were the emotions?” Robinson wondered aloud. “A lot. But like I said, I knew who I was. I never lost sight of that.”