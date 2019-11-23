Hopefully, I can finish writing this before I have to use the bathroom again.
Twelve different chilis does a number on one’s digestive system.
The Missouri Football Parents Organization held its annual chili cookoff Saturday before the 6:30 p.m. game against Tennessee, and 12 different parents put their best chili forward.
“I think everybody likes a little competition,” said Rosie Britton, mother of linebacker Joe Britton. “Who doesn’t like to win and be the queen? But I think, too, if you’re a cook, this is fun. You like to share your food,.”
All 12 contestants shared their food with a group of five judges, myself included. The crockpots and tubs of chili sat on folding tables in the shape of an L underneath tents in Lot N behind the Hearnes Center.
Each judge was given 12 ballots. Five categories were listed: color, aroma, texture, flavor and heat. As we judged each entry, we circled a number, 5 being the best and 1 the worst.
Ranking chilis is more difficult than it might sound. How different can chili be? At least, that’s what I thought going into the cookoff.
Ask 12 artists to paint a sky, and each one will come up with a sky that looks different than any of the others. Different colors, different composition, different feel.
The same goes for chili.
No two chilis looked the same Saturday. Some of these artists went with beef. Some went with chicken. Others, I couldn’t quite tell. I think one had sweet potatoes.
Other cooks became creative. Sometimes, the supplemental food made the chili. For example, chili No. 4 came with cornbread for the judges to eat with the main dish. That was unique. And delightful.
After spoonful after spoonful, many of these 12 chilis seemed to mix together in my mind, but the ones on either end of my ranking spectrum stood out — especially when it came to flavor, which to me was the most important factor. A handful of chilis tasted hollow. They didn’t grab my attention. And on a crowded table, if chili doesn't grab your attention, it doesn't have much of a chance of winning. Sorry. This chili cookoff is cutthroat. It’s not the kind of competition to give out participation trophies.
Despite the array of options that surprised and tickled my taste buds, one rose above the rest.
I didn’t know it when I started judging, but after trying chili No. 1, I wouldn’t have the same experience again.
It had a darker tone, but the color of the condiments really caught the eye. The selections included rice, chilantro, cheese, onions and lime, and came with instructions. It was the only entry that offered guidance on how best to construct the chili and its fixings. It also had a warning above the directions. ‘Hot! Hot!’ read the yellow paper.
Britton, the artist who created chili No. 1, said she wan't sure if the spice would turn people, and more importantly, judges away.
“Everyone in my family was critiquing me,” Britton said. “I sent it to my dad. My dad was like, ‘Oh yeah, that looks good’ because he likes everything spicy. But my mom was like, ‘That looks too spicy. You’re not going to win.’"
Her mom was wrong.
Britton won the competition, receiving a certificate and a silver tiara. She’s the sixth winner of the competition.
She posed for a photo with Liz McCann, mother of Missouri kicker Tucker McCann and one of the people who run the Missouri Football Parents Organization.
Saturday was McCann’s last time running the chili cookoff and parents’ tailgate. Tucker is a senior, and his last game at Faurot Field was to kick off about five hours after the chili cookoff.
“People are saying to me, 'I bet it's bittersweet,’” Liz McCann said. “I'll tell you the truth. It's more sweet than bitter.”
So it tastes a bit like some of the chili I ate Saturday.
Now, back to the bathroom.