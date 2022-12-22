Brady Cook is preparing for the Gasparilla Bowl, a game in which Missouri, as Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz reiterated this week, is still Cook’s team.
Cook remembers a time when the message from Drinkwitz was the same — “Brady is our quarterback,” he said after Missouri’s blowout loss to Kansas State — but his tape, as he will be the first to admit, was not. The redshirt sophomore from St. Louis smiled when asked how different he looks on film in the latter part of the season compared to the former.
“Yeah, it’s like, I don’t even know the percentage change,” Cook said. “I would say it’s a large change.”
Cook played his best game of the season when his team needed it most. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 242 yards against Arkansas, good for 9.3 yards per attempt, with one touchdown. He also torched the Razorbacks on the ground, carrying 18 times for 138 yards and another score.
The lifelong Missouri fan stepped up in a big moment and propelled the Tigers to the bowl game they’re set to play in Friday against Wake Forest. He named a few aspects of his play that changed for the better since the beginning of the season and allowed him to do it.
“Just by the way my movement is in the pocket, the way I can see my eyes moving from my reads and progressions, and just making throws,” Cook said. “I saw a lot of improvement. I was definitely proud of that.”
While Arkansas was Cook’s best game, his performance had been trending upward for a few weeks, ever since he ran the offense well in Missouri’s road win over South Carolina (with a bump in the road for most of the loss to Kentucky).
The numbers back it up, too. In November, Cook threw seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. In September and October, he threw six and seven, respectively. Perhaps just as significantly, the Tigers have unlocked Cook’s rushing ability. The discourse has gone from “Cook is underrated as a runner” to “Cook’s legs are a legitimate weapon.”
“I was running with a couple Arkansas defenders, and they went, ‘This boy running!’” now-former Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett said after the Arkansas game. “I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s about time!’ … He’s progressed a lot, with his confidence, his swag, taking shots. Is it a turning point? Yes.”
On Saturday, Cook reflected on the progress he’s made this season. He said during Missouri’s bye week that he would watch each throw he made, good and bad, from the Tigers’ first six games to try to learn from them and get better.
“I felt like I got that done,” Cook said. “Definitely proud of that.”
Obviously, Missouri’s coaching staff has noticed. They’ve also noticed the toughness that everyone — teammates, fans, even the harshest critics of Cook’s game, agree he has.
“He’s continued to grow and develop, which is the name of the game,” Drinkwitz said after the Arkansas game. “Obviously, his rushing ability is really what separated us in the game and gave us a chance to win. Really proud of him. He gets beat to hell.”
Perhaps the best evidence of how far Cook has come: Drinkwitz and now-former quarterbacks coach/alleged offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan needed to make a critical play call on a third-and-4 with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter against Arkansas. An incomplete pass would give the Razorbacks more timeouts to work with if they got the ball back and a turnover would be catastrophic, but a first down would all but end the game.
Drinkwitz and Hamdan called a pass. Cook fired a strike to Mekhi Miller, slightly behind him but good enough for the sure-handed true freshman to hang on for a first down.
Would that have been the call earlier in the season? Drinkwitz’s answer told you all you needed to know: “I don’t know, but we did today.”