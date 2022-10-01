Alabama coach Nick Saban was one of many who advised Gary Pinkel against taking the Missouri head coaching job back in 2001.
With the Tigers coming off a 3-8 season, Pinkel knew he had his work cut out for him when he traded Toledo — a place he spent nearly a decade of his coaching career — for Columbia.
“It was honestly so much more difficult than I thought it was going to be, because you’re changing a culture,” Pinkel said. “You’re changing how people think and uniting people as you do it.”
Over the next 15 seasons, Pinkel led Missouri to 10 bowl games, three Big 12 North titles, two SEC East titles and countless wins. In January, Pinkel was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and during the first quarter of Missouri’s game against Georgia on Saturday, he was recognized for all his achievements on the field.
“I’m very honored,” Pinkel said prior to the ceremony. “I still get texts and emails from my players that say, ‘I love you.’ It’s absolutely incredible.”
Pinkel said that at first he believed the box waiting for him outside his house was another football to sign and send back to a fan. Instead, a letter sat inside that said how only “one-half of 1% of people involved in the college game make the College Football Hall of Fame.” Pinkel broke down in tears.
The now-retired coach spent much of his makeshift 10-minute media scrum next to his tailgate outside Memorial Stadium giving credit to the players he coached and the staff around him throughout his career.
“The way I think about it is it’s about a lot of people, it’s not about Gary Pinkel,” Pinkel said.
Pinkel’s recognition Saturday provided him an opportunity to reflect on a program he helped bring back to national relevance.
“You don’t just get into the College Football Hall of Fame,” Pinkel said. “It’s almost impossible to get into it. I’m honored. I want to pass it out to so many people, and I’m just glad when I came to Missouri I left it a lot better place than when I got here.”