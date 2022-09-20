Auburn’s front seven is no joke.

Derick Hall, the “rush” defensive end, is a first-team All-SEC player for a reason. He had nine sacks last year, and rather than entering the NFL draft, he returned to Auburn and, according to PFF College, currently leads the nation in quarterback pressures with 14.

