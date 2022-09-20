Auburn’s front seven is no joke.
Derick Hall, the “rush” defensive end, is a first-team All-SEC player for a reason. He had nine sacks last year, and rather than entering the NFL draft, he returned to Auburn and, according to PFF College, currently leads the nation in quarterback pressures with 14.
It doesn’t end with Hall, though.
“Colby Wooden is a tremendous defensive tackle,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “I’ve been impressed with Marquis Burks. I think he’s been a good player. Marcus Harris, I believe, is the transfer from Kansas. Eku Leota plays the field defensive end; he’s really got length and rushes and bends well. Owen (Pappoe)... very physical third-year linebacker, plays downhill, can cover, can match up in coverage, can fit.”
Missouri’s upcoming opponent, however, doesn’t increase Drinkwitz’s urgency to figure out his offensive line. That urgency would be sky-high whether Missouri had Auburn on its schedule or Abilene Christian again.
“It’s about us,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re gonna play good opponents every week. Holding penalties don't have anything to do with the opponent. It has to do with having hands inside, being conscientious of not grabbing. False starts have nothing to do with going against a good defensive line.”
Drinkwitz said whoever has the best week of practice will take the field Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The depth chart, for the first time this season, has changed — right guard now says Connor Wood -or- Mitchell Walters, and EJ Ndoma-Ogar, who played in the fourth quarter against Abilene Christian, is no longer listed.
Previously, Missouri’s starting offensive line of Javon Foster, Xavier Delgado (Luke Griffin with Delgado injured), Connor Tollison, Wood and Zeke Powell was unchallenged.
Walters has seen action this season as the Tigers’ extra offensive lineman when they opt for a “heavy” personnel package. Wood has struggled. He committed two of the holding penalties Drinkwitz was so incensed about against Abilene Christian.
“We can’t have penalties,” Drinkwitz said. “We cannot have negative yardage plays on first down or running the football, and (we have to determine) who’s gonna take that off the tape.”
The “it’s not them, it’s us” attitude applied to tackling as well as blocking, with star running back Tank Bigsby looming.
“(ACU) got three third-down conversions off of missed tackles, poor tracking angles,” Drinkwitz said. “It was not anything else other than that. So that’s a point of emphasis today. That’s a point of emphasis every day.”
That was a recurring theme Tuesday when Drinkwitz stood behind the lectern — “it’s not them, it’s us.” In his opening statement, he rattled off nearly a dozen fundamental things Missouri can improve upon, regardless of the opponent.
Among them: blocking in general, blocking on the perimeter, catching the football, delivering the football on time, tackling angles, staying on top of routes, not turning back and looking at the quarterback too soon in the secondary (particularly on deep balls), creating turnovers and “ball-disruption plays,” covering kicks, reading whether the opponent is trying to set up a return or block a punt and making the right decision as a kick or punt returner.
“With all due respect, the challenge is really internal for us,” Drinkwitz said. “How much do we improve this week? How much better can we get? And really, all of our focus is on that. We need to get better, really in all three phases, at the fundamentals.”
On the heels of a blowout home loss to Penn State, Auburn hasn’t named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin even said that he hasn’t decided who will take the first snap.
T.J. Finley was named the starter out of fall camp, but he’s dealing with a minor shoulder injury and also has one touchdown and four interceptions on the season. Robby Ashford is the other option, but he’s completed a little more than 50% of his passes so far.
Many coaches in Harsin's situation decline to name a quarterback for a competitive advantage; it can be challenging to prepare for two quarterbacks as opposed to one. However, Drinkwitz dismissed the idea that Auburn’s situation has any effect on Missouri.
“Whether it’s any one of the talented quarterbacks they have… or whether or not they line up Tank Bigsby back there in the wildcat formation,” Drinkwitz said, “we’re prepared for all of that. And it’s really not about them. It’s about us.”