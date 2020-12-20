Missouri football is heading back to a bowl game.
The Tigers will be playing Iowa in this year's TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be Missouri's 34th program appearance in a bowl game and its first in the Music City Bowl.
The news was first reported by PowerMizzou, and running back Larry Rountree III later tweeted he'll be playing in the bowl. Both schools and the bowl have yet to make an official announcement.
The last time the Tigers played in a bowl game was on New Year's Eve in 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee, where they lost 38-33 to Oklahoma in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Missouri was bowl-eligible in 2019 but did not participate in a bowl game because of sanctions handed down by the NCAA at the season's end.
This marks the second time the Tigers will play Iowa in a bowl game. They last saw the Hawkeyes in the 2010 Insight Bowl, where Iowa won 27-24.
The Tigers and Hawkeyes have played 13 times, with Missouri leading the series 7-6. Prior to the 2010 Insight Bowl, the two teams last played in 1910, with Missouri winning 5-0.
This year, Iowa is 6-2 with wins against Wisconsin, Penn State and Minnesota.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Sunday that one Big 10 coach told him Iowa was the "the best defensive front we've played all year."
Missouri is 15-18 all time in its bowl appearances, with its last win in a bowl game dating back to a 33-17 victory over Minnesota in the 2015 Citrus Bowl.
Teams normally must qualify for a bowl game with at least six wins, but — with shortened seasons — the NCAA dropped all postseason requirements for bowl games this season, including a win minimum.
On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the Tigers would be accepting a bid and playing in a bowl game this season.
"It's an awesome opportunity for our team to get a chance to continue this journey together and play another game," Drinkwitz said. "It's an awesome opportunity for Mizzou. We didn't get to go to a bowl game last year, and so for us to have that presence on national television. We're going to be in a great game because of the type of season we had. It's a reward."
On Saturday, Drinkwitz's inaugural regular season at Missouri wrapped up with a 51-32 road loss to a two-win Mississippi State team.
Drinkwitz's first year in Columbia began with back-to-back losses, to No. 1 Alabama and a then-ranked Tennessee team. However, Missouri picked up its first win in Week 3 with an upset of defending national champion LSU. The Tigers proceeded to win four of their next five games, including a win against Kentucky for the first time in six seasons and walk-off win against rival Arkansas. Missouri closed out the season with a loss to No. 9 Georgia and, of course, Mississippi State.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said Sunday that, after the New Years Six and College Football Playoff bowls were announced, the Citrus Bowl was the first of remaining Southeastern Conference bowl games to select its participant from the league and it chose Auburn.
From there, the remaining SEC teams were ranked according to win percentage and Missouri had the first pick, where it chose the Music City Bowl.
"We just looked at the calendar and made a decision based on what we felt like was in the best interest of our program," Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz noted a Big 10 matchup, a game location close to players' families and an ability to get players home for both Christmas and New Years as reasons the program chose the Music City Bowl.
"When you wrap all of those things together, it just made the perfect sense," Drinkwitz said. "These guys are going to get great bowl gifts. They're going to get a great opportunity to stay at a great hotel and compete against a very good team. That's really what the bowl experience is about."
Although the game is just 10 days away, Drinkwitz said Missouri will be able to get a full week of practice ahead of the game. Players will travel back to Columbia Christmas day and then practice twice on Saturday and Sunday in Columbia before traveling to Nashville, where they'll practice twice again before the game that Wednesday.
While Rountree tweeted he'll be playing in the bowl, the senior isn't the only Tiger to announce his postseason intentions. Redshirt junior Larry Borom, who has shored up the right side of the offensive line all season, tweeted on Sunday he'll be declaring for the NFL Draft.
Drinkwitz confirmed Sunday he'll not be participating in Missouri's bowl game.
Nissan Stadium will be at 20% capacity for the game, which is about 14,000 seats. Both Missouri and Iowa will be issued a small amount of tickets for families of players and coaches. In an email sent Sunday, Missouri Athletics said that because of COVID-19 protocols, tickets can only be purchased directly though the Music City Bowl. Tickets can be purchased here.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. CST on ESPN.