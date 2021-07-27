Missouri linebacker Blaze Alldredge and defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat were each named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List on Tuesday. The award annually goes to the top defensive player in the country.
Both were already named to position-specific watch lists in the past week. They were among 90 players recognized Tuesday.
Alldredge is a graduate student who transferred to Missouri from Rice in January. He was a two-time all-conference selection for the Owls and had 47 tackles in five games in the past season.
Jeffcoat ranked second in the SEC in sacks in 2020 with six. He also had 18 tackles.
Last week, Jeffcoat was named to the preseason All-SEC second team.