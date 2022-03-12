When defensive edge Trajan Jeffcoat announced in December that he was returning to Missouri for his senior season, conditions were infinitely different.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks wasn’t yet a Carolina Panther. His replacement, Blake Baker, hadn’t even been hired to coach MU's safeties, let alone taken over play-calling duties. Edge coach Kevin Peoples was still with Indiana, not by Al Davis’ side co-coaching Jeffcoat and the defensive line.
Fast forward three months, and the Tigers' defensive room hardly resembles its former self.
Even the defensive line, for all its returners, looks substantially changed. Regular features Akial Byers, Kobie Whiteside and Chris Turner graduated. Freshman standout Mekhi Wingo transferred to LSU. Travion Ford, Jonathan Jones and Ky Montgomery are back and practicing this spring, but spent much or all of last season sidelined with injuries.
Jeffcoat is a constant on the side of the field that hasn't had much.
He is now among the more senior and experienced members on the defensive line, which has led him to assuming more of a leadership role — one that Jeffcoat and the other senior returners are relishing.
"Since we're seniors and we have a lot of seniority going on, we're definitely teaching them a lot," Jeffcoat said. "We're just establishing a great culture, just hanging out with each other outside of football and building a companionship. And you should see it on the field."
He said he's drawing on lessons he learned as a younger player from the likes of former teammates Jordan Elliott and Drew Lock to help lead MU's new young crew.
The most important aspect of his new duties, Jeffcoat said, is establishing the effort level.
"I learned that (with) a lot of upperclassmen on defense, everyone comes to us," he said. "We definitely have to start off great, which we are. And our energy is very contagious, so once they see us getting going, that should be go time for everyone else."
His message is simple.
"Everyone works hard," he said, "but not everyone works extra."
Baker said that he's trying to use a lot of the same terminology the players used last season to help ease the transition period for the Tigers while also blending in some new ideas. He said his priority on the defensive line will be to "stop the run to have some fun," and that he feels like the coaches can help pass rushers like Jeffcoat with some improved play calling and some tips and instruction.
That has suited Jeffcoat.
"I've been adjusting pretty well," Jeffcoat said. "Coach Peoples has definitely added a great degree of learning to us, so we definitely learned a lot from him."
He said he's seen improvement in his own position group, as well as in the linebacker and secondary rooms.
"Every coach has different philosophies, and we're definitely adjusting," he said. "And it's doing us real great right now."
And as impressed as Jeffcoat is with the program's new faces, Missouri's new defensive coordinator is impressed with him.
"I think he's had a really good spring for us so far," Baker said. "I've been pleasantly surprised. I mean, he's 275-pounds, he's quick to it. He has all the tools. Like I said, when I first got the job I didn't study too much of last year, but what I've seen from him so far, I've been very pleased with. I think both him and Isaiah (McGuire) are going to be a force to be reckoned with.
"And within this scheme, just over the years, we've had a lot of success at that position, and I think those two guys can carry the torch. I'm really, really pleased with what both of those guys are doing so far."
Jeffcoat said his reason for returning was simple: to earn his degree. He said he never gave joining the NFL too much consideration.
It means he'll play in black and gold next season, a rare constant on a fundamentally different defense. His goal for the new season is as simple as his reasons for returning: to improve and help those around him do the same.
"Definitely just work hard, just encourage my teammates who work hard as well," Jeffcoat said. "I mean, we put in extra work, and then we're confident of getting better and doing way better than last year."