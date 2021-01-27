Expected to lose several contributors to the NFL Draft, Missouri’s defense got a boost for 2021 on Wednesday night.
Jadarrius Perkins, a cornerback out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Mississippi, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Twitter.
He has already enrolled at Missouri and will be eligible to play immediately.
The three-star prospect committed to Oregon on May 29 before opening his recruitment back up in December. He is the third-best junior college cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports. Missouri’s SEC East foes Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina were among the 31 schools from whom he had offers.
In two years at MGCCC, he had 32 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.
Jarvis Ware and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. saw the majority of snaps at corner for Missouri in 2020 as the defense allowed 246 passing yards per game. Both are still on the team.
Perkins’ commitment comes less than a week after Missouri hired Steve Wilks as its new defensive coordinator. At his introductory press conference Monday, Wilks said the nature of college offenses could occasionally force him into using a nickel package with five defensive backs on the field on a given play.
Missouri will open its 2021 campaign at home Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.