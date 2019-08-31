LARAMIE, WYO. — On the Tuesday before Missouri’s 2019 season opening football game at Wyoming, MU offensive coordinator Derek Dooley quoted Winston Churchill while speaking with local reporters.
To quote Churchill again: “Sometimes doing your best is not good enough.”
Kelly Bryant did some of his very best work as a college quarterback Saturday night in his much-anticipated first game as a Missouri Tiger. But a career high 423 passing yards and 443 total yards of offense weren’t enough to win MU a game in which it was close to a 20-point favorite. The Tigers lost, 37-31 to Wyoming.
“He’s going to be really hard on himself,” MU coach Barry Odom said.
“I’ll look myself in the mirror,” Bryant said. “I’ve got to make sure I did everything I can do, watching film.”
Bryant’s previous high in passing yards was 316 against Louisville in 2017, while he was at Clemson. He made only one blatant mistake in his Missouri debut, lobbing an unwise pass into no man’s land in the end zone which Wyoming intercepted easily.
“I shouldn’t have done it,” Bryant said.
Other than that, he was everything promised and more. He completed 31 of 48 passes; threw for a pair of touchdowns to his fellow graduate transfer Jonathan Nance, including a clutch 53-yard strike in the fourth quarter; and often used his feet to elude tackles and stretch out plays.
Bryant even made one of Missouri’s biggest defensive plays of the game by hustling down the field after a Missouri fumble to make a tackle from behind and save a touchdown. He was flagged for a horse-collar tackle and Wyoming kicked a field goal, but the effort still saved four points.
“I was the only one that was close,” Bryant said, “so I just tried to stop him from scoring a touchdown.”
That left Missouri down 27-17 at halftime after the Tigers had led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. The deficit stretched to 17 points in the third quarter. Wyoming’s howling crowd starkly contrasted the deflated silence in the MU fan section, the lack of movement on the sideline. But Bryant had a message consistent with that of his teammates, Odom said.
“’There’s still time on the clock,’” Odom echoed.
“I’m going to just continue to challenge everybody,” Bryant said. “It’s not over. I was mentioning to the guys on both sides of the ball. They took the message.”
Down 17, Bryant completed a pass to Albert Okwuegbunam that set Missouri up for a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 34-24. He later added the second Nance touchdown connection to pull MU within six points. He drove Missouri 50 yards on the final drive in the last two minutes, from the 25 to the 25, but the game ended with Bryant being sacked for the first time in the game and then throwing two incompletions on third and fourth downs.
“We drove all the way down, then collapsed,” senior offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo said. “I think Kelly had a pretty good game. He obviously demonstrated he can throw pretty well. He ran the ball well too, when he had the chances.”
Most areas of Missouri’s game, aside from Bryant’s passing, struggled. The Tigers dropped several passes, including sophomore Kam Scott on a fourth quarter series that led to a punt with MU still trailing. Missouri never established much of a run game, Odom said; and meanwhile, Wyoming had two 100-yard rushers and 297 total yards on the ground.
The Tigers also lost the turnover battle, coughing up the ball three times, and they came up empty three times in the red zone.
“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot on both sides of the ball, stalling,” Bryant said. “Got the red zone and we just didn’t put it in.”
Missouri missed most of its opportunities against Wyoming, but in almost every case, Kelly Bryant was not the reason why.
