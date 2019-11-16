Last week when Missouri couldn't score a point in Georgia, there was some solace in knowing the team was playing with its backup quarterback against one of the best defenses in the country. Maybe the offense could be allowed a pass for one game (even though Taylor Powell couldn't complete one).
Not this time.
Kelly Bryant was back and ready to play Saturday against Florida after a hamstring injury kept him out in Georgia. He was loose and mobile during pregame warmups, and he triumphantly took the field as the starter in Missouri's first possession. At last!
Sixty minutes and six points later, Bryant's return was almost unnoticeable. A hollow 23-6 loss to Florida showed that Missouri's offensive plunge in the second half of the season has become so depth-defying that it doesn't make a difference who the quarterback is. Failing to score has become more of a systematic infection than a problem that one former Clemson QB can save.
"It's from every area that you can turn to," Missouri coach Barry Odom said. "I wish I had a great philosophical answer for you on exactly what that one reason is, but it’s not one. We’re not functioning at all offensively."
Bryant completed 25 of 39 passes for 204 yards, and he only threw an interception in the last minute of the game, but the offense couldn't engineer a complete drive. Missouri punted 10 times.
Before Tucker McCann's 37-yard field goal in the second quarter, the Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC) had gone 108 minutes, 4 seconds of game time without scoring, dating back to a third-quarter touchdown against Kentucky. That's as many minutes as Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic Psycho.
Missouri still has not reached the end zone since Kentucky, going 147 minutes, 40 seconds of game time without a touchdown. That's as many minutes as the film Apocalypse Now. Missouri has scored one touchdown in the last 196 minutes, 37 seconds of game time (dating back to Vanderbilt), which is as long as the movie Titanic.
So is Missouri's offense in this four-game losing streak more comparable to a horror movie, an apocalypse or a sinking ship?
The Tigers would have to go three quarters without a touchdown against Tennessee next week to be completely Gone with the Wind, but the offense already seems pretty far gone. It scored 30-plus points in each of the first six games of the season; it has scored 27 points in the last four games combined.
Not even the players Saturday had an answer for what happened.
"The playbook hasn't changed," Bryant said.
"We derailed ourselves again," center Trystan Colon-Castillo said.
"It’s frustrating, because our defense is playing well," tight end Albert Okwuegbunam said. "It's frustrating as an offense that we can't produce like we need to."
And it becomes harder to keep a unified locker room when a team is performing well on one side of the ball and poorly on the other. Still, Missouri defenders insisted Saturday they aren't frustrated by the lack of points being scored.
"And we realize last year when the defense was down, the offense was picking us up," said safety Khalil Oliver, "and it doesn’t help to point fingers because those are our teammates."
But Oliver also described the losing streak with the word "complacency," saying: "Maybe a few guys figured, you know, we’ve made it. I can’t speak for everybody, but I know defensive wise ... make a good play, doesn’t matter. Zero-zero, get back out there."
The scoring struggles might be so hard to diagnose because they are occurring in all facets of the offense. Missouri's blocking has regressed since 5-1, first of all, which has made Larry Rountree III a non-factor. The Tigers had 52 rush yards Saturday, 19 of them from Bryant. (Rountree had 30.)
Bryant was under constant heat, too, taking three sacks and committing an intentional grounding penalty to avoid a fourth. On multiple occasions, the quarterback was forced into scrambling, juking, evading, tip-toeing and practically tap-dancing across the field just to minimize the yards lost.
"We had a couple (deep passes) called and (receivers) were open, but we didn't have the time to throw it," Odom said. "That's the frustrating thing. We had some designers in there tonight, but for whatever reason they had pressure and we had to scramble."
On one third-and-8 scramble drill during the the second half's opening drive, Bryant did a particularly nice job navigating his way across the field and back to the line of scrimmage, where he stepped out of bounds and drew a late hit penalty. It was going to save the drive and reward Missouri a first down in a 6-3 game, but Okwuegbunam shoved a defender after the play to offset the first flag.
"You can't just put yourself in a position like that," Bryant said. "I can't even really say it. Just got to be smarter in those situations."
Missouri punted, and Florida scored the game's first touchdown. 13-3 was effectively game-over.
That play, better than any other, sums up the irony of Bryant's performance vs. impact. He did everything he possibly could with no blocking and no open receivers just to earn zero yards; then when it paid off with a bail-out penalty he earned with his legs, some other controllable factor within the offense canceled it out. Discipline reached rock bottom later when Missouri's offense committed three penalties in one play.
"You look at the film, a lot of things hurting us, whether it's penalties, whether it's a missed assignment," Okwuegbunam said. "There’s not just one single formula or recipe to turn things around."
And, apparently with this sinking offense, there's not one quarterback that's enough to turn things around, either.