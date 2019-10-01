A California law allowing student athletes to profit off of their likenesses sent shockwaves through the collegiate sports world and prompted a reaction from Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant.
“It was going to happen eventually,” Bryant said Tuesday about the law. “It’s good to see that now guys can get a little bit of money. We’ll see how it goes from there.”
Bryant also said he believes college players deserve this opportunity to make money.
Missouri coach Barry Odom didn’t give his opinion on the law, saying he hadn’t read enough about it, but did acknowledge its potential impact.
“I know that our university and the Southeastern Conference always want to provide our student athletes with a great experience and I’m sure there’ll be meaningful discussions upcoming with that, and I’m excited and anxious to be a part of it,” Odom said Tuesday.
California is currently the only state with a law like this, and it won’t go into effect until 2023 and won’t affect schools anywhere else. However, since the bill was signed, a Florida state representative proposed a similar bill.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 206 or “the Fair Pay to Play Act” on Monday, and it was met with resistance from the NCAA and the Pac-12 conference. The law would allow college athletes in California to sign endorsement deals and hire agents, something that the NCAA prohibits.
“As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA’s rules-making process,” said the NCAA in a statement. “Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.”
The NCAA is expected to fight the law in court.
Among the bill’s many supporters is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Newsom signed the bill on James’ show “The Shop.” Also appearing on the show was former UCLA basketball standout Ed O’Bannon, who was the lead plaintiff in a class action suit against the NCAA in 2009. O’Bannon became involved when he found out his likeness was being used in the video game “NCAA Basketball 09” without his permission. The lawsuit challenged the NCAA’s use of the images of former student athletes and sparked a debate over player likeness rights and amateurism.
Bryant was a fan of the NCAA video games, which were discontinued in part because of the O’Bannon case.
“A lot of us wish (the game) was still around,” Bryant laughed.
The law doesn’t have any impact on Missouri football at the moment, but that could change if other states decide to follow California. Either way, it won’t be resolved anytime soon.
“It’s going to take a lot of time, it’s going to take a lot of folks getting together to decide, you know, how we’re going to proceed with this,” Odom said.