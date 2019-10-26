LEXINGTON, Ky. – The position doesn’t matter. Junior Lynn Bowden Jr. proved, yet again, that he will beat Missouri no matter where he lines up on the field.
In 2018, he beat the Tigers at punt returner and wide receiver. In the comeback game in Columbia a year ago, Bowden set up a wild finish with a late punt return for a touchdown. He also led all receivers in receptions and yards.
This Saturday’s game gave him a chance to gash the Tigers from a completely new spot — quarterback.
Bowden, filling in at a new position because of injuries the past three games, ran for 204 yards on 21 carries for two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a 29-7 victory over Missouri at Kroger Field.
So, what is it about Missouri that brings out the best in Bowden?
“I don’t know,” Bowden said. “Just late in the year, you get that grit.”
That grit translated to an average of 9.7 yards per rush.
It’s the latest edition of struggles for Missouri against a mobile quarterback. And the problems started in the first game of the season. The Tigers gave up 120 yards on the ground to Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers. Then, after several weeks of the Tigers making quarterback running obsolete, Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee came into Faurot Field and ran for 147 yards on 23 attempts for two touchdowns.
But none has gashed Missouri like Bowden did Saturday night.
Darin Hinshaw, Kentucky’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said they expected a variety of looks from Missouri coach Barry Odom based on past experiences. So, they practiced against a defense this past week that switched up blitzing.
“(Odom) is just really good at blitzing one side and dropping the other, forcing you to have to be able to block all of those different looks and protect against it,” Hinshaw said.
The Wildcats did, and Bowden ran wild.
It didn’t happen right away. Missouri held Bowden at bay for the first quarter. He didn’t complete a pass and he rushed for only 20 yards, one of which went for nine yards. Certainly nothing a team can’t overcome.
Then the second quarter arrived.
Bowden showed the Tigers the other weaponry he possesses in his arm, completing a 44-yard pass to Bryce Oliver. It was a career-long for the new quarterback. Then, Bowden the runner returned.
The next play, he kept the ball and ran for 18 yards to the one yard line. His scamper set up a 1-yardone-yard touchdown that Kentucky used to take the lead it never gave up.
Bowden struck again when he made two sharp cuts to make two defenders miss en route to a 46-yard run. That only set up a field goal for a 15-0 Kentucky lead, but Bowden wasn’t done for the half.
A strip sack of Missouri QB Kelly Bryant gave Kentucky the ball back with less than a minute. That was enough time for Bowden to score off a 10-yard rush in which he carried Missouri safety Khalil Oliver into the end zone. His score gave the Wildcats a 22-0 lead at halftime.
Bowden was not perfect, however. He showed he’s still human. One of those moments gave the Tigers hope.
He fumbled early in the third quarter to give Missouri the ball down two scores. The Tigers went three and out on the next drive, though. And a couple drives later, Bowden used his legs to gash the Tigers once again.
He sprinted 33 yards for a touchdown that gave Kentucky a 29-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“He has been really gritty,” center Drake Jackson said.
Bowden also ran for two touchdowns against Arkansas in his first start of the season.
This time, they came in a rain game, against a Missouri team that once again had no answers for the Kentucky all-purpose weapon.