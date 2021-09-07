Eliah Drinkwitz and Missouri may well have given Central Michigan their full attention Saturday, refusing to underestimate a team's potential just because of the conference it plays in or the predicted pedigree of the recruits, but MU's first true test of the season was always earmarked one week after the Chippewas came to town.
In both the preamble and immediate aftermath of Game 1, plenty of frequently used phrases were tossed around: Missouri needed to see a snap, the new schemes were untested and they were content with a 1-0 start but there was a clean-up job to ensue in practice.
Drinkwitz's tone changed when he took to the lectern Tuesday for his weekly press conference. Chatting the challenge Kentucky poses Missouri in Week 2, it was unmistakably a Southeastern Conference game week.
This is Missouri's first quote–unquote "real test." It's an early barometer of where the program stands in comparison to its SEC East rivals; how far the Tigers have matured in the infancy of a new era.
"I think it's a big test for us," Drinkwitz said. "On who we wanna be, and how we wanna perform and what we wanna do on the on the road. ... I think for us, it's more about a test to see how we've grown and developed. I don't look at it as where Kentucky's program versus Missouri's program is. I think that's making it probably a little bit too big."
Whatever the measuring stick yields Saturday, Drinkwitz doesn't plan on overreacting. He said Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has been in the role for 10 years, and has been recruiting and developing players to a high standard throughout.
It is, conversely, the Missouri coaches second campaign. It's night and day, apples and oranges, Tigers and other Wildcats.
"To try to make a comparison to us and them right now, I think it's a little bit soon," Drinkwitz said. "We've gotta control who we are, we've gotta do what we need to do. Go on the road. I don't think anybody's season ends after Week 2, regardless of how it plays out."
And though Missouri's season got off to a 1-0 start, Drinkwitz said his team was fortunate to be there.
"There's a lot of room for improvement," he said. "In fact it's the biggest room in the house, is room for improvement. ... We know that we have to improve substantially in a lot of areas in order to raise our level of play."
Drinkwitz specifically identified tackling and loose coverage on the defensive side of the ball as red flags from Game 1, and frontside penetration and third-down conversion on offense as an area for improvement ahead of Game 2.
Against a Kentucky defense Drinkwitz hailed as the best in the nation, and an offense anchored by Penn State-transfer Will Levis and the "dynamic playmaker" Wan'Dale Robinson, it's unlikely the Tigers will have that room for error.
The winner of the past five meetings between the two teams has gone on to finish ahead of the other in the SEC East that season. The two teams are getting the contest out of the way early this year.
Whether the Tigers are ready from a playing perspective or not, Drinkwitz is ready for the big games.
"After last year, I don't think it matters man, just let's get this party started," he said. "I think it's going to be a challenge for us, obviously it's the first time for me to get to experience with these guys on the road with the raucous crowd, and that's a huge concern for us, just handling the mechanics of that, the communication and handling the nerves and not letting the crowd dictate how we play."