Missouri's 45-41 victory against LSU was a big breakthrough for Eliah Drinkwitz's new regime, but it was also a big breakthrough for the Tigers' new quarterback. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak threw for over 400 yards and four scores in his first start of the season and looks to have cemented himself as the team's starting quarterback.
Bazelak earned a handful of awards for his performance including Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week and Orange Bowl Player of the Week and offered hope to Missouri fans with a performance that knocked off the defending national champs. Unfortunately, Bazelak's breakout performance came against an LSU defense with a new starting lineup — one that has struggled all season. LSU has given up 495 yards a game so far this season. Despite a history of dominant defenses, they have one of the worst in the conference this season. Mississippi State had a conference-record 623 passing yards in a 44-34 Week 1 win, but the Bulldogs have only scored 30 points total in the three weeks since.
That means when Kentucky visits Columbia on Saturday, Bazelak will have a tougher test, one that will show how he stacks up against elite SEC defenses. The Wildcats had six interceptions against Mississippi State and have had one of the best secondaries in the country. UK has forced 10 turnovers in their last six quarters.
If Bazelak puts together a good performance this week, there will be little doubt that he can handle most SEC defenses.
“Kentucky has a unique scheme, it will be the first time Connor has faced this much coverage,” Drinkwitz said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday.
That defense is usually led by defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, but he'll be out with a knee injury. Fortunately for the Wildcats, they will have other defensive players to pick up the slack. Middle linebacker Jamin Davis is another tone-setter who hasn't missed a tackle this season. Defensive back Kelvin Joseph is a menace in coverage. He's been targeted only 16 times, but he already has two interceptions.
The defense doesn't typically use a lot of pressure or try to overpower offensive lines. Instead, they drop players into coverage and force opponents to make mistakes with different coverages. Those different and disguised coverages fooled Tennessee into giving up two touchdowns off interceptions in the first quarter last Saturday. Another reason Kentucky is able to force so many turnovers is that it limits explosive plays by opponents, lengthening drives and giving the defense more chances to pounce on an offense's mistakes.
“Their defense is possession-oriented, meaning they’re going to make you drive the length of the field and let you either execute for 12 to 15 plays and score or once you make a mistake and get behind the chains, they’re exactly where they want you to be,” Drinkwitz said on his radio show Thursday.
For Missouri to be successful and for Bazelak to have another positive performance, he'll need to be patient and take those shorter throws the defense gives him. That will likely lead to more opportunities for slot receiver Jalen Knox and outside receiver D'ionte "Boo" Smith, who caught a lot of quick passes on third down against LSU. With a Kentucky defense that is so successful at keeping the ball in front of it, Missouri could face more third downs this week. It will also likely mean a balanced offensive approach that includes a lot of carries for running backs Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie.
If Missouri's offense stays balanced and patient and Bazelak limits mistakes, the Tigers' new offense could propel them to another upset this weekend.