Hours before kickoff, in what seems like an every week occurrence, Rivals reported that Florida was without two starting safeties and a starting cornerback among 15 total players. UF hadn’t played in three weeks because of COVID-19, but had previously declined to say who would miss the game against Missouri.
Missouri’s first drive began with a drop by wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr., resulting in a three-and-out, and the second drive started with promise after two chunk plays from Jalen Knox went for a combined 43 yards. But Harrison Mevis missed his second field goal of the year from 31 yards out and Florida responded with three points of their own.
“They were giving us fits up front,” Drinkwitz said. “We weren’t able to convert third downs.”
Missouri cornerback Jarvis Ware scored the team’s only touchdown through three quarters on an interception return score. Bazelak completed 26-of-40 passes for 208 yards, while the team’s few deep shots resulted in a drop or an errant pass.
Keke Chism led with 68 receiving yards, but only had eight until the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. Hazelton wasn’t targeted in the second half and had 24 yards.
With injuries to Larry Borom, Xavier Delgado and Zeke Powell on the offensive line, Missouri had three new starters up front in the second half. After rushing 62 times against Kentucky last week, Rountree had 14 carries and Tyler Badie had two. Rountree said that he expected Florida to blitz more than Kentucky did, but they didn’t change the game plan from Kentucky to Florida.
Missouri finished with 1.7 yards per carry with 40 yards on the ground.
“I thought (Florida) did a nice job of creating confusion,” Drinkwitz said.
Defense limits Pitts but can’t tackle Toney
Entering Saturday, the two combined for 11 of Florida’s 14 receiving touchdowns and nearly half of its yardage.
Missouri didn’t buck that trend Saturday as Kadarius Toney torched the Tigers. He scored the team’s first three touchdowns, including a second-quarter screen pass where he evaded Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie and spun out of a Nick Bolton tackle for a highlight reel score. Thirty-three seconds later, he hauled in a 30-yard pass from quarterback Kyle Trask.
“We didn’t set good enough edges against (Toney),” Drinkwitz said. “He was able to break tackles. I know in the first half when they were moving the ball down the field, they seemed to keep finding him.”
He finished with four catches and 60 receiving yards and also added 23 yards on the ground.
“We had a couple of busted coverages,” Drinkwitz said. “They had three straight possessions where they scored before half that put the game in doubt.”
Outside of two gains of over 15 yards in the first quarter that led to two Florida field goals, Missouri held Kyle Pitts in check. Despite playing in only three games, the star tight end entered Saturday No. 3 in the country with seven receiving touchdowns. He was held out of the end zone by Missouri’s defense.
“Just good athletes in space, just got to tackle, got to wrap up better, got to gang tackle,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. “We were leaving our feet. We got to run through tackles. We just go to do our best to bring the ball carrier down when we have the opportunity to.”
Williams ejected, but further punishments an unknown
After a scuffle shortly after the end of the second quarter resulted in the ejection of two Florida players and Missouri defensive end Tre Williams, questions remained about the extent of the action that the Southeastern Conference league office would take following the game.
Multiple Missouri defensive linemen were in the middle of the scuffle and every player on the field received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Drinkwitz said he was unsure of what happened or who started it and that he was watching the ball — a tipped pass in the end zone.
“We got to keep our guys from joining in,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s an ugly scene for football.”
Nick Bolton said he wasn’t there during the fight, Rountree III declined to comment and offensive lineman Case Cook said that Drinkwitz addressed it at halftime.