Mississippi Arkansas Football

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) and Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) get ready to run a play against Ole Miss on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods — freelancer, FR171531 AP

Arkansas secured itself a bowl game by beating Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks stand in the way of Missouri’s quest for guaranteed bowl eligibilty.

What should Tigers fans expect when Missouri and Arkansas go head-to-head at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium? On Sunday, the Columbia Missourian talked with Christina Long, Times Record UA beat writer, to find out.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

