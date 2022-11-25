Arkansas secured itself a bowl game by beating Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks stand in the way of Missouri’s quest for guaranteed bowl eligibilty.
What should Tigers fans expect when Missouri and Arkansas go head-to-head at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium? On Sunday, the Columbia Missourian talked with Christina Long, Times Record UA beat writer, to find out.
This interview was edited for length and clarity.
What happened against Ole Miss on Saturday?
Christina Long: I don’t think it was what anybody was really expecting. Arkansas and Ole Miss are prone to really crazy games, but I don’t think anyone thought it was gonna be crazy in that Arkansas was gonna blow them out.
They got a totally different KJ Jefferson than I thought they would. He’s had some shoulder soreness and bruising and things like that, his throwing shoulder. He took (the previous) week off against LSU, and the week before that, he was playing hurt and did not look like himself. We thought he would be back (against Ole Miss), but we didn’t really know how he was going to look, and he looked like the KJ Jefferson of old. He didn’t necessarily light them up, yardage-wise, but he had three passing touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the first half, and he was able to run people over the way he normally does.
That really helped them open things up in the run game, too. (Raheim) “Rocket” Sanders had an incredible game, with, I think, 232 rushing yards, and Ole Miss just could not stop what they wanted to do on offense early. And it was a really impressive performance by the defense, at least until the fourth quarter, but by that time, once Ole Miss started scoring, it didn’t really matter. The deficit was so big that they couldn’t overcome it.
What’s the difference between the injured KJ Jefferson and the good KJ Jefferson? And assuming Missouri can expect the latter, what will it be facing?
CL: The good KJ Jefferson is impressive because he can stiff-arm a guy into oblivion and bowl you over, or he can throw a guy for a touchdown. So he’s a really versatile quarterback when he’s on, when he’s healthy. And when he’s healthy, this entire offense just unlocks. Coach (Sam) Pittman talked a lot (last week) about how part of the problem is that Arkansas’ running game has slowed down a lot in their last two games, and he mentioned part of that, he thought, was because KJ was gone. And it’s not because KJ gets a ton of yards, which he can, but it was more because (of) when defenses aren’t afraid of the pass game, with an injured quarterback or with a backup. If he’s out, they’re putting all their resources into stopping the run, so they were able to stop Rocket Sanders for two weeks, and that was really a problem. And now, with KJ back, defenses have to worry about him, too.
The offensive line has a lot more confidence with him back there. I asked an offensive lineman, “How much does KJ unlock things for this offensive line?” And he’s like, “KJ covers up a lot of our mistakes.”
KJ can get out of a lot of situations. He can evade a sack when you think he’s gonna go down. He can make a lot of plays and turn what you think is going to be a bad play into something good. So I think he does bail them out a little bit, and I think he really is the engine for this offense and he unlocks all of it.
It feels like Rocket Sanders is somehow quietly one of the SEC’s leading rushers. How has he been able to do what he’s done this season?
CL: It’s really insane that nobody’s really talking about him, because he’s putting up numbers, constantly, that are getting close to — or in some cases, besting — Darren McFadden‘s numbers. I don’t think he’s better than Darren McFadden, but he’s having that kind of really dominant season, and he’s only a sophomore. He actually did not start out as a running back; he was recruited as a receiver, a big slot receiver, before the season last season, so he’s been at running back for quite a while. He’s just really a physical running back, and now that he’s developed a really strong sense of patience and he’s got this veteran offensive line blocking for him, he’s had a ton of success and he’s been a lot of fun to watch.
Arkansas is the team leader in sacks in the SEC and it has the individual leader, Drew Sanders, who’s also No. 3 in the SEC in tackles. What’s been the key to his and the whole front seven’s success this year?
CL: Yeah, Drew Sanders has been an incredible addition, a transfer from Alabama. He’s been alongside Bumper Pool ... who has been at Arkansas forever and is the all-time leader in tackles for this program. Those two, combined, have been really strong. Bumper has been playing hurt, but the two of them have been really good. They’ve got a pretty veteran presence.
They’ve got a lot of older guys on this front seven who have been really able to get pressure on the quarterback. That’s been a really huge key, because the secondary has been such a struggle. They’ve really relied on this front seven and they’ve really stepped up, to be able to force the quarterback into some situations they don’t want to be in so that the secondary doesn’t have to cover quite so much.
Has the secondary struggled this season without All-American safety Jalen Catalon? And how big a difference has not having him been?
CL: It definitely has, and they had another guy, LaDarrius Bishop, go out with a season-ending injury, I think it was a knee. He wasn’t a game-breaking defensive back or anything, but he was a guy with experience that I think was gonna start for most of the year. They’ve had guys banged up, had guys in and out. It’s kind of a talent struggle. They’ve gotten better over the last couple weeks. They’ve gotten healthier for sure, but it’s been inconsistent. I know for a while they were in the bottom-10 of all of FBS in pass defense.
They’ve struggled with open-field tackling, they can give up a lot of deep balls. Ole Miss was doing that to them; Ole Miss was getting these huge chunk plays but then could never turn it into points. So the defense would stand up when it mattered, but they were definitely giving up some chunk plays.
… I think it’s been a huge difference (missing Catalon). Obviously, he can’t cover everybody, but they were really, really excited to have him back (after missing the last eight games of the 2021 season). I think it was a motivating factor. He’s certainly a leader, and he’s not even been around the facility that much. Pittman kind of gave him leave, because he was so devastated after suffering that same season-ending injury in the first game, and he was like, take all the time you need away, if you need to, kind of grieve this loss of your season. So they’ve lost a leader, for sure, and I think on-field, production-wise, you’ve got an All-American that’s suddenly out and you’ve got to try to cover up for that.
Arkansas has some bad losses on its schedule. Mississippi State, Liberty, and the loss to Texas A&M has not aged well. What happened in those games?
CL: Against Mississippi State, KJ Jefferson was also out. That was one where he had a concussion, unrelated to what he’s been dealing with lately. So he was out for that one, and they started their walk-on, transfer quarterback Cade Fortin, and he did not have a good start. So then they went to their original backup, Malik Hornsby, who then had a really strong game, but the defense really struggled in that one, and it was just not enough. As far as Texas A&M, that was that crazy game, with the field goal doinking off the top of the upright. That was just a real disappointment, and I think that was before Texas A&M got exposed for what they are. They had to really get up for that game, and it was such a huge letdown to have lost a game that, at the time, was perceived as such a big opportunity for them.
What does Arkansas need to do to beat Missouri?
CL: I think they need to get bad Missouri; bad Missouri needs to show up. No, I mean, this is always such a weird game. Arkansas loses to Missouri in years when they shouldn’t and sometimes vice versa. So this game, something about it, something about going to Columbia really gets Arkansas, which is really strange.
I think they need to force Brady Cook into some mistakes. I think they need to get pressure on him like they’ve gotten pressure on a lot of other SEC quarterbacks and force him into some bad throws. If they can force turnovers like they did against Ole Miss — they had three — that will be huge.
They need good KJ Jefferson and they need good Rocket Sanders. The offensive line needs to finish strong after they had a little bit of a letdown over the last two weeks but came back against Ole Miss. Missouri can make the mistakes the defense needs it to, the defense just has to show up.