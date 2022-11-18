In its past five games, New Mexico State has doubled its win total from a season ago. Fresh off a 51-14 win against Lamar, the Aggies have reached four wins for the first time since they won six regular-season games and played in the Arizona Bowl in 2017.

New Mexico State lost its first four games of 2022 under first-year coach Jerry Kill, including a 38-0 loss to Minnesota and 66-7 loss to Wisconsin. Since then, the program has rattled off four wins in five games.

  Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism.

