Ahead of Missouri's Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, the Missourian spoke with Aria Gerson, Vanderbilt beat writer for the Tennessean, to get a better idea of what the Commodores bring to the table.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How would you assess Vanderbilt’s season thus far on both sides of the ball?
Their offense looks a lot better than it did last year. They’ve actually been able to score a little bit. They have a freshman at quarterback named AJ Swann who’s looked really good considering that he’s a true freshman. Obviously, with some talent at the skill positions, even though they’re not that deep, they have been a pretty efficient offense, even if they don’t have a ton of explosiveness, and they were able to score on Ole Miss. And they were able to score on Wake Forest a little bit. And so they have scored on some some pretty good defenses.
It’s definitely a lot improved. The offensive line has improved as well. The defense is not great. Particularly, the pass defense has really struggled. They’ve given a lot of big plays. The run defense is better than the pass defense, and if they can get into short yardage, they do a little bit better there, but it’s really the big plays that are a big problem. And they’re pretty disciplined; they don’t commit a lot of penalties. Their special teams are pretty good. So it’s better than last year, for sure.
Going into Missouri at 3-4, what would you say the biggest storyline for Vanderbilt is at this point in the season?
I think it’s just whether they can win an SEC game, because they haven’t won an SEC game since 2019. And obviously in the second year of (coach) Clark Lea, they really want to win an SEC game to get momentum going for recruiting and all that kind of stuff.
And Missouri is one of their best remaining chances to win an SEC game. They also play South Carolina in two weeks, so that would be the other remaining option, probably. It’s really, can they actually win one of these games this year?
Can you kind of break down the two-quarterback system, and who could really see most of the time out there?
AJ Swann is the primary starter. Mike Wright is the other quarterback. He is more of a dual threat. And they sometimes use him in various packages. There’s Wildcat packages of him, there’s plays where both the quarterbacks are on the field at the same time, which often results in them trying to draw (a) penalty or trying to just confuse the defense in some way.
Swann sees the majority of the time. The Mike Wright stuff is more of just in certain situations. Particularly, they often use him in short yardage or in the red zone as as a kind of change-of-pace thing, but AJ Swann is the primary starter.
Looking at other Vanderbilt media members and also just fans that you might be interacting with, what’s kind of the consensus of how this game will play out?
I think that people are less optimistic about it than they were maybe a few weeks ago, just because the defense has really not been good the past couple of weeks. Of course, that was against Ole Miss, Alabama and Georgia. Who knows how that will go against Missouri?
But my personal thought is that, just based on the matchups specifically, that this is their best remaining chance to win another game, because Missouri’s passing offense is not as good, and Vanderbilt is a little bit better at stopping the run (than) stopping the pass. I think that they match up a little bit better than they do with, like, South Carolina, for instance. But I think there’s less optimism (than) there was a couple of weeks ago about it.
Clark Lea talked a little bit on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference about how he wants to extend the season — he wants to get to a 13th game. If Vanderbilt does win this game though, it will get to four (wins) and it will only be two away from bowl eligibility. If the Commodores beat Missouri, do you think they’ll make it to 6-6?
I think that’s pretty unlikely. This is a major rebuild, and the talent level isn’t really there yet. But I will say that the second half of their SEC schedule is a lot easier than the first half. I mentioned before the three SEC games they played were against Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, and two of those (were) on the road.
They also are playing one home game in a seven-week stretch that ends next week, so they haven’t played at home (much). They played three top-10 teams in a row. They also played Wake Forest in a nonconference game back in September. The finishing schedule is easier. It contains South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky. And again, I don’t think they’re gonna beat two more of those teams even if they do beat Missouri. But it’s more likely that they beat some of those teams than they beat Alabama, or Georgia, or Ole Miss or Wake Forest.
If Vanderbilt does win this game, where do you see the Commodores improve against Missouri?
I think the key would be, again, just with the passing defense, making it passable. Maybe it might be Missouri making some mistakes, too. Like I said, Vanderbilt plays pretty disciplined. If they can get some turnovers, or if Missouri’s committing a lot of penalties or they’re constantly behind the chains and things like that, if they’re not able to make accurate throws downfield. That’s the best way to beat Vanderbilt is make accurate throws downfield.
If they can’t do that, then they can’t take advantage of Vanderbilt’s biggest weakness. So I think that that would be kind of the key there is either stealing possessions or just taking advantage of mistakes, and then the offense would have to be able to move the ball a little bit. Obviously, Missouri’s got a pretty good defense, so Vanderbilt will have to be able to score some points.