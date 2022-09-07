The first true test of Missouri’s 2022 season comes Saturday: a short road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, for an intriguing game against Big 12 side Kansas State.
It wasn’t too long ago that both teams were rivals, playing every year. Then, the Tigers departed to the Southeastern Conference in 2012, and the two programs haven’t faced off since.
That changes at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, when a purple sea of 50,000 fans pack into Bill Snyder Family Stadium, hungry to see their Wildcats slay an SEC foe.
Ahead of the game, the Columbia Missourian talked with Kellis Robinett, a Kansas State beat reporter for the Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle, about the Wildcats’ ground attack, a fast-paced attack and what else Missouri fans should expect Saturday morning.
This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Q: What’s the mood around Manhattan right now, especially coming off last weekend’s 34-0 win?
Robinett: The pulse of the team is really high right now. Not only are they coming off a win, but they did it in front of a packed stadium in front of the first sellout crowd they have had since the (COVID-19) pandemic began. It’s only going to get bigger next week when Missouri comes to town.
They look at the Tigers as everyone else: an SEC opponent, the chance to beat a team and say ‘Hey, we have a quality win on our record.’ I was surprised (Tuesday) to hear K-State players and even Chris Klieman go out of their way to say they still think it’s a rivalry even though both teams haven’t been in the same conference for years. They’re juiced for this game, so it should be exciting come Saturday.
Q: After the South Dakota game, Klieman commented about offensive changes. What did he mean by that?
Robinett: If you hadn’t watched Kansas State in the Texas Bowl and only watched the 12 games last year when Courtney Messingham was the offensive coordinator, the biggest change is tempo.
It used to be that unless Kansas State was down 14 points with under five minutes to go, they would not run hurry-up stuff or go no-huddle. It was always ‘Let’s kill as much time as we can between plays and wear this game down.’ They tried to reel off 20-play drives that take up an entire quarter and when it worked, it was great and completely demoralized the other team. When it’s not working, it gives the other team plenty of confidence to go down and win the game.
This year, they’re going with more of a hurry-up approach. They got off 64 plays in their first game, which would have ranked third out of the 13 games they played last season. There were a lot of times when the TV crew was getting ready to show replays, but they didn’t have time because K-State was back on the line.
Q: The line of this game opened around -9.5 in favor of the Wildcats. What are your thoughts on that line and do you think it favors Kansas State too much or Missouri too little?
Robinett: It’s already down to -7.5 (in favor of Kansas State) in some spots. People clearly thought that was a little high and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up around -6.5. Kansas State will be down a starter or two and you can throw on its defense. South Dakota had some chances, they just dropped some balls and overthrew people. If those get caught, I’m not saying South Dakota wins the game by any means, but they’re not shut out and their yardage looks better.
What I saw from the Missouri game against Louisiana Tech is that they have some speed and athletes that will be able to put pressure on the Wildcats. I think Kansas State fans have convinced themselves that this is going to be a win for them, but Missouri looked good in its first game and I think it will be close. I haven’t decided where I’m going to go with my pick, but I’d be inclined, especially if you can get the line on -9.5, that it would be a tough decision.
Q: In Missouri, the focal point has been taking away Deuce Vaughn. How do those within the K-State program feel about the challenge it faces against Luther Burden?
Robinett: There hasn’t been anything too specific, but I will say they were mentioning that player by name, which a lot of times you don’t get. They knew Burden’s name, so keeping tabs on him defensively will be a tough task.
The one thing that I did see that could be a challenge is Missouri got most of its big gains (against Louisiana Tech), at least from my eye, when they went stretch-zone on the outside, got the ball to someone on the perimeter, found a mismatch and then got going. That could be a little harder against Kansas State because it has a three-man front, three safeties on the field. There’s going to be more speed out there, so it might be tougher to find an opening and go.
Then again, those plays are tricky on any defender because it puts them on an island, too, and those are things Kansas State was never tested with in game one. Most of their hits were coming downhill and at the sidelines. I think they’re going to be more cautious against Missouri, not just charging as soon as players catch the ball, but standing back a little bit.
If Kansas State wins, what would have happened? What about Missouri?
Kansas State wins if the quarterback (Adrian Martinez) comes out and plays a little bit more like what we saw from him at Nebraska. He has to put up more than 53 passing yards, but if he can throw the ball around 200 yards, I can’t imagine Missouri has enough defensive resources to stop both the pass and the run at that point.
From Missouri’s standpoint, I would say the big thing they need to do is not give up cheap touchdowns. That seems to be how the Wildcats win any close game or a game where they’re underdogs. They come up with a play you wouldn’t expect on special teams that leads to a touchdown or a play you wouldn’t expect defensively. It’s really important for Missouri to make Kansas State work for their scores and not just hand them a touchdown or two throughout the game. If that happens, it’s going to be really hard.