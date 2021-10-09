It would be like fall camp, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in his Tuesday press conference. He had just announced that Missouri wouldn't have a depth chart entering its game against North Texas, and no playing time was guaranteed. It was all to be determined by who practiced well during the week.
The resulting lineup ended up similar to that of other games this year.
The regular quintet of Hyrin White, Case Cook, Michael Maietti, Xavier Delgado and Javon Foster started on the offensive line. Dominic Lovett, Mookie Cooper and Keke Chism lined up out wide. Quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie — the two mainstays of the offensive attack — kept their jobs.
Defensively, the main change was at linebacker: Chad Bailey, not Blaze Alldredge jogged onto the field and lined up beside Devin Nicholson on Missouri's first defensive series. Alldredge played the second series and got action throughout the game. Bailey had five tackles in his first start.
It was also Missouri’s first game since cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. tore his ACL, causing a shift in personnel caused more by necessity than Drinkwitz's new outlook. Allie Green IV, Chris Shearin and Ishmael Burdine all saw increased playing time.
"There’s no strategy, there’s no motivational ploy," Drinkwitz said. "There’s just reality. Whoever practices the best is gonna play. Period. This program’s gonna be built on competition, and that’s who we are at our core and that’s what we’re gonna be. That’s no motivational tactic. This ain’t Ted Lasso.”
As the game progressed, another trend emerged as backup running back Elijah Young stayed on the sideline. His snaps went to freshman BJ Harris and later Dawson Downing. Young didn't get any carries and finished with a lone catch for 8 yards.
Hester continues to impress amid balanced receiver attack
Redshirt freshman receiver JJ Hester didn't record a statistic until the Tigers' third game, a blowout win over Southeast Missouri State. Since that game, in which he scored his first career touchdown from 65 yards out, Hester has become a part of Missouri’s wideout rotation.
He played meaningful snaps against Boston College and caught a pass against Tennessee. Against North Texas, he hauled in his second career touchdown, a 41-yard rainbow from Bazelak that Hester bobbled before controlling in the end zone.
“He’s got great speed and he’s a big target and obviously goes up and gets the football, so when his opportunity presents itself, we’re glad to get it to him," Drinkwitz said.
That was Hester’s only reception, but no Tiger had more than four. Ten players in total caught passes for Missouri in a balanced performance on a day where little was required from the unit. Badie and his 217 yards on the ground did most of the heavy lifting.
Offense runs out of gas in second half
After cruising through the first half, Missouri's offense came back onto the field in the second and immediately went three-and-out, gaining 5 yards and holding onto the ball for 1:23. The Tigers punted after three plays on their next drive, too. And their next.
In total, Missouri managed 10 second-half points. Its only touchdown came on a Downing 60-yard run with under four minutes left in the game. Outside of that run, the Tigers averaged a little more than 3 yards per play in the half. They managed four first downs and lost the possession battle.
Bazelak had 25 passing yards after 135 in the first.
Meanwhile, Badie rested much of the half, and the rushing attack fell mostly stagnant without him. Harris had four negative plays in the fourth quarter and finished with a paltry 2.8 yards per carry.
For Drinkwitz, there was no specific malady for the offense that had been so efficient in the first half, just a laundry list of broken plays.
"It wasn’t good enough," he said. "So we’ll have to figure that out. I know we had an outside zone where we threw the bubble screen and the safety drove on it. Had a couple screens that didn’t execute the way we wanted to. We had a negative-yardage play where we got backed up."