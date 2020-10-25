During the week, Eliah Drinkwitz told his offense that the game plan was centered around running the football.
But neither he nor running back Larry Rountree III could have anticipated that the senior would get 37 carries, a new career high.
“They played the game exactly like we wanted it to be played in order for us to win and that doesn’t happen very often,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m shocked at these stats, I’ve never been in a game like this. That’s awesome.”
In a game where Missouri dominated time of possession, 43:10 to 16:50, the Tigers orchestrated multiple long drives behind third and fourth down throws by quarterback Connor Bazelak and a steady use of Rountree in the red zone. It ultimately wore out Kentucky’s defense.
“Being out there for so long, I'm pretty sure had an effect on the defense,” Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker said. “But that's on us .”
On Missouri’s first drive of the second half, it opened its first 10 plays with nine passes, including two third-down completions and one fourth-down pass to Jalen Knox. But once Missouri entered Kentucky territory, Drinkwitz turned to Rountree and Tyler Badie for nine carries. Although Kentucky ultimately stopped Bazelak inside the 5-yard line, Missouri chewed off nearly 10 minutes of the quarter on a 21-play drive and it had lasting effects on the rest of the half.
“Even though we didn't get points, we knew that we wore them out big time on that drive,” Bazelak said. “We knew that we were going to be able to really start running the ball on them, break off big games because we really tired them out and wore them down on that drive.”
After Kentucky went three-and-out on its first drive, Drinkwitz again turned to the ground game. Behind five consecutive runs, Missouri cashed in on this drive with a Rountree rushing touchdown to make it 17-3. He finished with 126 yards on the ground and two 1-yard touchdowns.
Not only did the long drives help the offense, but it gave the defense a rest against a Kentucky team that had been known for its long run-heavy drives in the previous weeks. Prior to its matchup against Missouri, Kentucky manhandled Tennessee and Mississippi State.
“We were getting mushed, pushed around from the beginning of the game,” coach Mark Stoops said. “Even though they weren’t putting up a lot of points, they were controlling the game and that’s normally what we like to do. They beat us at our own game and they did it decisively.”
Kentucky didn’t go down quietly, cutting Missouri’s lead to a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. On Missouri’s next drive, Drinkwitz stuck to the ground game, but with little success and punted.
But when the offense returned following a defensive stop, the plan didn’t change. The drive opened with eight straight runs, leading to a Missouri field goal. It also ate more than seven minutes of the fourth quarter and because of Kentucky’s passing struggles it essentially iced the game.
“Our ability to control the clock in the third and fourth quarter I think was the biggest difference,” Drinkwitz said.
Rountree’s 37 carries topped his 29 rushes against Arkansas in 2018. But the effects of Saturday’s usage won't bother him.
“I feel fine, I could play tomorrow,” he said.