Missouri added another piece to its growing 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, securing the commitment of kicker Blake Craig.
Already in Columbia to compete in the Tigers' special teams camp, Craig received an offer from the program on Saturday and verbally committed less than 24 hours later.
Now a senior at Liberty North High School, Craig was named to Missouri's All-State as well as All-District first teams in 2021. That season, he converted field goals of 53 and 56 yards— the 7th and 5th-longest made field goals at the high school level in state history. He currently sits at No. 2 in the Kohl's Kicking class after competing in their spring camp.
With kicker Harrison Mevis returning for his junior season this fall, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have a reliable option for field goals and extra points in the short term, but Craig's arrival — which coincides with Mevis' senior season — could be just what Missouri needs going forward.