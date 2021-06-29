Missouri linebacker Gerald Nathan Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt junior announced his decision via Twitter along with a two-minute long highlight tape of practice footage.
Nathan's Tiger tenure ends after eight games over three years. He recorded a lone tackle against West Virginia in 2019 and didn't appear in a game in 2020.
He was unlikely to see significant playing time this upcoming season with the linebacking corps returning starter Devin Nicholson and adding Rice University transfer Blaze Allredge.
As a three-star 2018 recruit out of Vance High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nathan chose Missouri over Iowa State, Cincinnati and Colorado, among others.