Class of 2022 outside linebacker Xavier Simmons committed to Missouri, per his Twitter account Saturday.
The Greensboro, North Carolina, product had previously been committed to Virginia Tech. He is the No. 43 outside linebacker in the country, according to Rivals.
Simmons, a four-star recruit per 247 with a three-star composite rating, visited Missouri on June 11 and announced his intentions to attend Virginia Tech a little more than a week later.
He's the second member of the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class who originally committed to a different school. Cornerback Marcus Scott II flipped from LSU in June.
The class, ranked No. 14 in the country by 247, now has 13 members, all of them three- or four-star recruits. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Simmons is the first linebacker.