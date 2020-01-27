Former Missouri football offensive coordinator Derek Dooley was hired by the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. Dooley will be an offensive assistant, though his exact role was not specified.
Dooley changed his Twitter bio to "New York Football Giants," suggesting that he had taken a job with the NFL team.
When new Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he would call plays on offense, it was assumed Dooley would not be with the Tigers going forward. Drinkwitz only retained three coaches from Barry Odom's 2019 staff.
Dooley was hired as offensive coordinator by Missouri in 2018, replacing Josh Heupel, who is now the head coach at Central Florida.
Dooley will be reunited with new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in New York. Dooley was Garrett's wide receivers coach from 2013-2017 when the latter was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.