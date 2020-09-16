Former Missouri defensive end Justin Smith was among 130 modern-era nominees named Wednesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
It’s the second consecutive year Smith has been nominated for the Hall of Fame.
The Jefferson City grad played for the Tigers from 1998 to 2000. He was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 1998, when he recorded 86 tackles and 3½ sacks.
In his third and final season in black and gold, he set single-season Missouri records for tackles for loss (28) and sacks (11), the first of which he still shares.
Smith was drafted fourth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001 and played 14 seasons in the NFL. He was a five-time All-Pro selection, all of which came while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
The Hall of Fame class will be announced Feb. 6, 2021.