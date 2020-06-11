Missouri junior linebacker Nick Bolton was named a Walter Camp 2020 Preseason Second Team All-American on Thursday, the Tigers announced on Twitter. 

Bolton was thrown into a leadership role in 2019 after senior linebacker Cale Garrett went down early in the season  with an injury. He led the SEC in tackles during the regular season with 107 and added two interceptions and 7.5 tackles for loss. 

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has been naming preseason All-American teams for 131 years, according to a release.  Camp, a former Yale football coach, named the first team in 1889.

