Former MU quarterback Chase Daniel will hold an online charity event at 7 p.m. May 1 with former teammates from the 2007 Tiger football team to raise money for the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri.
Daniel will co-host alongside Mike Kelly and will be joined by Pig Brown, Chase Coffman, Ziggy Hood, Jeremy Maclin, William Moore, Martin Rucker, Tommy Saunders, Tony Temple, Sean Weatherspoon and Lorenzo Williams.
The main goal of the event is to raise $50,000 for the Food Bank. Daniel will match every donation up until $25,000. It will stream live on Daniel's Twitter and Facebook accounts.
“I’m so excited for this chat,” Daniel said in a news release from Mizzou Athletics on Friday. “My time at Mizzou was transformational for me and my teammates and certainly the 2007 season was a big part of it.”
The 2007 Tigers team went 12-2, highlighted by a 36-28 win over No. 2 Kansas in the Border Showdown. The win put Missouri at No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time since 1960. The Tigers finished the year at No. 4 in the AP Poll after defeating Arkansas 38-7 in the Cotton Bowl.
Daniel finished his junior season with 4,306 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the country in passing yards and six in touchdown passes. Daniel was also a Heisman finalist, finishing fourth behind Tim Tebow, Darren McFadden and Colt Brennan.
The group who has committed to the online charity event also amassed impressive numbers. The group includes 22 first-team All-Big 12 members, six first-round NFL Draft picks and four first-team All-Americans.
“This will be a great way to catch up with a bunch of guys and have fun talking about such a memorable season,” Daniel said in the release. “I’m confident our fans will enjoy it just as much as us, and I’m also excited about the chance for all of us to do something impactful for the Food Bank. They do amazing work for the community that has such a special place in my heart, and in this time of need, I hope fans will help us do something special for them.”
Cindy Potter wins Warren Berg Award
Columbia College’s Associate Director of Athletics, Cindy Potter, won the Warren Berg Award on Friday. The award is given out annually by the College Sports Information Directors of America honoring a CoSIDA College Division member who made an outstanding contribution to the field of sports information.
Potter is the first member of an NAIA school to hold an officer position for CoSIDA. She is scheduled to serve as the president for CoSIDA for the 2021-22 academic year, becoming only the fifth female to do so.
“I’m honored to be the recipient of the Warren Berg Award,” Potter said in a news release on the CoSIDA website. “It’s because of the relationships I’ve built that I’ve been able to accomplish things. You can be kind and build great relationships without being vocal and that’s what I feel is important in some of these positions. I’m a leader in the sense that I’m one of few females and NAIA members to hold leadership positions. I want to make sure people know we exist in the NAIA and help champion the fact that there are females who can do and are doing outstanding work in this profession.”
Potter has been working with CoSIDA since she started at Columbia College in 2011. She previously played softball for the Cougars where she earned the title of captain and was awarded as an NAIA Scholar Athlete. Potter was inducted into the Columbia College Athletic Hall of Fame for her softball contributions in 2012.