Defensive lineman Williams reinstated to Missouri football team
Missouri football defensive end Tre Williams was reinstated to the team Wednesday, just days ahead of the first fall practices.
Williams was suspended from the team and missed the Liberty Bowl after being arrested and charged with a felony assault in December. He remained off the roster through the spring game in April, and many expected the suspension would be permanent.
The assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, which Williams pled guilty to recently.
Missouri Athletics announces new Hall of Fame class
Six athletes were inducted into the Mizzou Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
The 2019 class includes:
- Ralph Hochgrebe, a second baseman for Missouri baseball from 1957-59, who was a member of the 1958 team that finished second at the College World Series. Hochgrebe died in 2016.
- Kyle Gibson, a pitcher for Missouri baseball from 2007-09, who currently pitches for the American League Central leading Minnesota Twins.
- David Bonuchi, a diver for the men’s swimming and diving team from 2011-14, who won the 2013 Southeastern Conference Male Diver of the Year Award.
- Molly Taylor (Kreklow), a setter for the Missouri volleyball team from 2010-13, who led the team to three NCAA tournament appearances and currently is on staff as an assistant coach.
- Tyron Woodley, a wrestler for Missouri from 2002-05, who was a Big 12 champion in the 165-pound weight class in 2003.
- John Clay, an offensive lineman for Missouri football from 1983-86, who was an All-American in his senior season before going on to a professional career with the Raiders and Chargers.