Former Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett will participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Garrett, who missed the second half of his senior campaign with a torn pectoral tendon, was cleared for all combine activities, though he will likely not bench press as he builds up upper body strength.
In his four years at Missouri, Garrett finished with 291 total tackles, five sacks and six interceptions. Garrett led the Tigers in tackles and takeaways in 2019 before the injury kept him out of the season's final seven games.
Other Missouri players are set to take part in the combine, namely quarterback Kelly Bryant and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.
Okwuegbunam explored entering the draft in 2019 but returned to Missouri in 2019 after the draft board gave him a second-round grade last year.
Former MU golfer qualifies for PGA Tour
Hayden Buckley, an MU golfer from 2014 through 2018, shot six-under-par at the Honda Classic open qualifier to earn a spot in this week's Honda Classic.
This is the first time Buckley has qualified for an event on the PGA Tour. Buckley will compete alongside fellow MU alum Peter Malnati, who had already qualified for the event.