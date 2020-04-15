Missouri football players Kelly Bryant and Jonathan Nance were announced as members of the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Society, according to a news release Wednesday. Both players earned the honor by maintaining a GPA of 3.2 or higher throughout their recently completed college careers.
Bryant, the Tigers' starting quarterback last season, compiled a 3.5 GPA in counseling psychology, according to the release. He played at Clemson before transferring to MU in 2019.
Nance, a graduate transfer wide receiver from Arkansas, led the Tigers in receiving yards in 2019 while finishing with a 3.913 in counseling psychology.
According to the release, 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for the Hampshire Society.
Marta Oliveira represents Missouri tennis on Community Service Team
Junior Marta Oliveira was selected to represent Missouri on the Southeastern Conference women's tennis Community Service Team, the Tigers announced in a news release Tuesday. Oliveira has logged over 43 hours of community service since joining the team, including over 10 in the 2019-20 school year.
According to the release, Oliveira has spent time working with Special Olympics Missouri, Habitat for Humanity and the Inclusive Excellence Mile, among others.
CC golfer joins basketball team
Columbia College men's basketball picked up another commitment Wednesday, the second this week.
Cameron VanLeer, younger brother of former Missouri men's basketball player and fan favorite Cullen VanLeer, committed to play for Tomas Brock in the 2020-21 season, joining recent commits Jacob Ungles and Brant Bowers. VanLeer announced the decision via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Excited to announce I will be returning to the hardwood this upcoming year!! After two years away from the game, I am ready to get back to work w/ @cougarmbb !! 💯🏀 #WeAreCC pic.twitter.com/MpMMGFKibU— Cameron VanLeer (@CamVanLeer_0) April 14, 2020
VanLeer played high school basketball at Pacific High School, near St. Louis.