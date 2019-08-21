Lock sidelined with right thumb sprain
Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is expected to be sidelined for the beginning of the season after sustaining a right hand injury in the Denver Broncos third preseason game Monday night, according to Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post.
“(Drew) sprained his thumb and obviously as a quarterback your right thumb is pretty critical,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday. “It will be some time.”
Lock’s preseason likely came to an end Monday when he exited in the third quarter of Denver’s meeting with the San Francisco 49ers after falling on his right hand following a hit from 49ers safety Marcell Harris. The Lee’s Summit-product was immediately announced as questionable to return.
Missouri’s former All-SEC quarterback has fared well during his first NFL training camp this month while competing alongside fourth-year quarterback Kevin Hogan for Denver’s backup quarterback role. Lock has completed 31 of 51 passes (61 percent) for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception over three preseason games in August.
The Tigers’ single-season touchdown record holder was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft earlier this year.
Missouri Tennis adds Wooton to coaching staff
Chris Wooton will serve as associate head coach for Missouri Tennis under head coach Colt Gaston for the 2019 season, the program announced Wednesday.
Wooton joins the Tigers after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Southern California. During his lone season as head coach at Williams College, Wooton led the Ephs to a 2017 NCAA Division III national team championship title. — Eli Lederman