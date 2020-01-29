Sophomore Brock Mauller was named Mid-American Conference West Division Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday. The 149-pounder earned two major decisions in the dual doubleheader on Jan. 25 against Northern Illinois and Cleveland State.
The Columbia native is one of two wrestlers on the team with 20 wins and he only has one loss on the season. Mauller is the third Tiger to win the award after sophomore Jarrett Jacques took it home last week.
Missouri football announces signing of JUCO defensive tackle
One week before National Signing Day, Missouri officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Ben Key. The East Los Angeles College transfer originally signed to play at Mississippi State, but the coaching change in Starkville allowed him to explore other options.
The Australian native is ranked No. 41 among junior college recruits by ESPN.com. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Columbia College picks up women’s basketball recruit
The Cougars announced the signing of Sullivan High School forward Mallory Shetley on Wednesday morning. Her sister, Claire Shetley, is on the CC squad as a sophomore.
Shetley has scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career. She averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds per game as a junior.