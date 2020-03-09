Tiger Scholarship Fund donors and Missouri football season ticket holders will get access this week to tickets to the Tigers’ Nov. 27 or 28 football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Tickets to the Battle Line Rivalry game will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 20. The presale will start for AD Cabinet, Hall of Fame and All-American level donors Wednesday.
Fans will need to log into TicketMaster and confirm their donor status to take advantage of the presale offer.
Missouri went 6-6 last season, while Arkansas finished 2-10. Both teams will have new head coaches.
Missouri volleyball to play five spring exhibition matches
Missouri volleyball announced its exhibition schedule in a news release Monday.
The Tigers will play four of their five matches April 11 at the Iowa State Spring Tournament in Ames, Iowa. Each match will be two sets. Two of the Tigers’ four opponents in the tournament — Northern Iowa and Iowa State — qualified for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Missouri will conclude its spring season April 25 with a matchup with Creighton. The Bluejays ended their 2019 season with a 3-2 loss to No. 7 national seed Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament.
Stephens softball doubleheader postponed
The Stephens Stars’ Monday doubleheader with Principia was postponed to April 6 due to the threat of inclement weather, the team announced in a news release Monday.
The Stars will also make April 6 their new date for senior day. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 5 p.m. from Battle High School Softball Field.
Stephens (1-9) opens AMC play at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.