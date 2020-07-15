Missouri commit and East Saint Louis senior Tyler Macon got a rankings bump from a three-star to a four-star before his final college season got underway.
Macon is now the No. 13 dual threat quarterback and No. 25 quarterback in the class of 2021 247sports rankings.
Macon earned the extra star after a standout performance at the Elite 11 camp in Nashville in early July. Macon finished in the top 11 of the 20 quarterbacks at the camp.
With the latest rankings improvment, Missouri now has three 4-stars in the 247sports rankings: Macon, Saint Louis defensive end Travion Ford and North Carolina linebacker Dameon Wilson.
Those rankings are different from the 247sports composite rankings that includes an average of other rankings. In those, Ford is the only four-star.