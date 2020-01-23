Redshirt junior Christian Holmes was expected to compete for one of the Tigers’ starting cornerback spots for the 2020 season. But that changed Thursday when Missouri confirmed that Holmes had entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Holmes featured in every game for the Tigers in the last two seasons. In 2018, he had two interceptions and 14 passes defended. Holmes split time with Jarvis Ware in 2019 which saw his numbers decline as he recorded zero interceptions and just four pass breakups.
Ware, Adam Sparks, Chris Mills and Chris Shearin are the remaining cornerbacks for the Tigers.
MU gets commitment from JUCO defensive lineman
After originally signing with Mississippi State in December, East Community College defensive lineman Benjamin Key flipped to Missouri. After the recent coaching change in Starkville, Key was able to continue to explore his options. The three-star prospect played two seasons in California.
Missouri volleyball bolstered by addition of Williamson
Defensive specialist Erin Williamson was added to Missouri volleyball's 2020 roster, head coach Joshua Taylor announced in a press release Thursday.
The redshirt sophomore joins the Tigers after transferring from University of Arizona, where she spent her freshman year in 2018-19.
Taylor expressed his excitement over the addition and talked about the positive attributes that Williamson brings to the court.
“We’re really excited to have Erin on our roster,” Taylor said in the release. “She does some great things on the court and her personality and character are all things that make us better as a program!”
Williamson appeared in 14 matches for the Wildcats, where she tallied two aces and six digs.
“I’m super excited for this new chapter at Mizzou,” Williamson said. “I can tell this is where I’m meant to be. I can’t wait to see what the future holds in Columbia. Go Tigers!”
Among other accolades, Williamson earned Georgia All-State honors as a senior in 2017 and gained first team All-Conference accolades in 2016 and 2017.