Another piece of coach Eli Drinkwitz's puzzle entered the fold Friday as wide receiver Kris Abrams-Draine announced his commitment to play for Missouri football.
Abrams-Draine, rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, announced his decision via Twitter after visiting MU earlier in January. He had previously been committed to Mississippi and Louisiana State before changing his decision.
Abrams-Draine helped Spanish Town High School of Spanish Town, Alabama, to an appearance in Alabama's Class 6A championship game in the fall. As part of his commitment announcement, he canceled plans to visit Florida State this weekend.
Abrams-Draine joins Chance Luper, Javian Hester and Jay Maclin as an incoming receiver for the Tigers in 2020. All four recruits will have the chance to sign a National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day, which is Wednesday.
Missouri soccer alum signs with Israeli professional club
Rachel Hise, a defender for Missouri soccer from 2015-18, signed a professional contract with Hapoel Raanana in Israel's top women's league, her agency announced Friday.
Hise saw regular playing time at center back in each of her four years for the Tigers, including starting all 19 of the team's games as a senior. In 2016, she was a part of the last Missouri team to reach the NCAA Tournament.
Hise, along with fellow Tiger Kelsey Dossey, registered for the National Women's Soccer League draft last year, but was not selected. Dossey now plays professionally in Switzerland.
Columbia College women's basketball adds Tipton star
Abby Backes, a shooting guard at Tipton High School, signed with the Columbia College Cougars for the 2020-21 season Thursday.
According to the team's release, Backes has been named her conference's Player of the Year in each of her three seasons and is currently averaging 29.8 points per game as a senior.
Backes was the second signing of the week for the Cougars, who added Mallory Shetley of Bourbon, Missouri, on Wednesday.