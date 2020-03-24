Missouri gymnastics’ Hu earns postseason honors
Missouri gymnastics’ Helen Hu capped off a dominant debut season by earning All-American honors.
The freshman was named to the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association first team on beam and second team on bars as well as being named a Regular Season All-American.
Despite having her season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hu ranked fifth nationally on the beam and 11th on bars. She claimed SEC recognition six times on the season, four times as Freshman of the Week and twice as the Specialist of the Week. As a freshman, she claimed event titles 15 times over the course of the season.
Former Missouri football player recounts his quarantine in Italy
Brock Olivo, Missouri football’s all-time leading rusher before entering the NFL in 1997, has been quarantined in Italy for two weeks after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus effectively shut down the country, the Chicago Tribune reported.
“Little by little the Italian government has been putting restrictions on social movement and now they are to the point where the entire country is under quarantine,” Olivo told the Tribune. “The only retail that is open are pharmacies and grocery stores, but they are open with only limited hours. You can leave the house only for an emergency or to go grocery shopping, and only one person per household can go grocery shopping and it’s limited to once a week. You can walk your dog, but you have to have a written permit on you at all times, even if you’re just walking your dog.”
Olivo, at 43, said he has not been tested for the coronavirus. Most recently, he worked as an assistant special teams coach for the Chicago Bears before being fired at the end of the season. He traveled to Rome shortly after to coach the Lazio Ducks, a team in the country’s highest division of American football.
At the end of the interview with the Tribune, Olivo urged Americans to take the restrictions put forth by local, state and national governments seriously, recounting his own observances and experiences from his time in what has become the country hit hardest by COVID-19.
“A lot of people have perished here and a lot more will, and you can’t say goodbye to them,” he said. “You can’t go to their funeral. It is a very cold, cold way to go out and to have to let go of someone you love. So the government is saying, ‘Please respect the restrictions. Make these sacrifices right now because down the road if we have our health, we’re going to get through it.’ That has been the message.”
