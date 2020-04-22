Graduate transfer center Michael Maietti signed with Missouri on Wednesday to become the 20th member of the Tigers 2020 recruting class.
Maietti started 12 games last season and 33 in his three-year career with the Scarlet Knights. He was also the highest graded returning interior offensive lineman in the Big Ten conference according to Pro Football Focus.
Maietti will be a contender for starting snaps at center after Missouri lost last year’s starter Trystan Colon-Castillo to the NFL Draft.
Former MU wrestler Ed Lampitt dies at 73
Missouri’s first ever Big Eight wrestling champion, Ed Lampitt, passed away Tuesday. Lampitt is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame.
Lampitt won the Big Eight title and qualified for the NCAA Championships in 1968. He captianed the wrestling team that went undefeated for the first time in program history during that season as well.
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame extends date for Women’s Sports Luncheon
The date for the Women’s Sports Luncheon was delayed for a second time to 11 a.m. May 20 by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Stephens College golfer Stephany Jackson Powell is set to be nominated as a member of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class.