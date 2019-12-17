Missouri forward Sarah Luebbert was named to the United States Coaches NCAA Division I Women's Scholar All-North/Central first team Monday.
The Jefferson City native has a 3.72 GPA while pursuing a degree in mathematics and a minor in business. In November, Luebbert was named the SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year.
As for the senior's performance on the field, Luebbert finished her career ranking in the top 10 of Missouri soccer history in goals, assists and game-winning goals and points.
Another former Missouri football commit flips schools
Robert Wooten, a 3-star defensive end from Texas, verbally committed to Missouri but decommitted following the firing of Barry Odom.
On Tuesday, Wooten posted on his Twitter that he has committed to Virginia Tech and will be signing his letter of intent Wednesday.
Wooten is the latest commit to flip schools after Missouri fired Odom. Rock Bridge senior Jalen Logan-Redding flipped to Minnesota on Monday.
AMC athletes named to the Champions of Character teams
Stephens College and Columbia College each finished with two athletes on the American Midwest Conference Champions of Character teams.
For AMC women's cross country, Miranda Cooper, of Stephens College, and Naomi Payne, of Columbia College, were named to the Champions of Character Team.
For volleyball, McKenzi Domescik-Rink, of Stephens, and Kiersten Anderson, of CC, were named to the team.