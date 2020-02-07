Missouri student athletes from all five fall teams were named to the Southeastern Conference’s Fall Honor Roll, the school announced Friday.
The football team had the most athletes with 33.
Six Missouri football players invited to NFL combine
Quarterback Kelly Bryant, offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant, defensive linesman Jordan Elliott, linebacker Cale Garrett and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam were invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine.
Missouri ranks seventh among SEC teams, with LSU leading the league with 16 players. The NFL Combine will begin February 23 and conclude March 2.
Larry Rountree selected for SEC Football Leadership Council
Missouri football’s representative for the SEC Leadership Council is running back Larry Rountree. Each school gets one athlete to represent the school in Birmingham, Alabama, for the annual meeting at the SEC offices.
Columbia College renovating basketball locker rooms next year
The Cougars announced that the players would have personalized backlit nameplates, padded seats, custom CC coat hooks and other things. The cost is expected to be $80,000 and the school has already raised $70,000. The school is looking to raise the funds by May 1.