Former longtime Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel is running a charity event later this year, and he's bringing a familiar face to Tiger fans back to Columbia with him.
Partnering with the Missouri athletic department, Pinkel's charity, the GP M.A.D.E. Foundation, will host a chat featuring the coach, former Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel and Missouri athletics play-by-play broadcaster Mike Kelly in the Show-Me Club at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. April 10 , with doors opening an hour prior, per a release.
The trio will speak about their time together at Missouri from 2005-08. Pinkel and Daniel in 2007 led the Tigers to their first-ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and a Big 12 Conference Championship Game win away from a spot in the BCS National Championship Game.
Fans can purchase tickets at a minimum of $250 (food and drink included), with tickets for access to a pre-talk meet-and-greet event on sale for $500, per the release. Those who purchase the higher-priced package will receive an autographed gift and reserved seating for the main event in addition to food and drink. All proceeds from the event will go toward Pinkel's charity and the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.tsfmizzou.com/gpmade.
Missouri baseball adds pair of 2020 opponents
Missouri baseball announced the addition of two additional road opponents to the 2020 schedule Friday.
The Tigers will meet Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas at 3 p.m. Feb. 24, followed by a trip to Lake Charles, Louisiana to take on McNeese State at 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
The matchups are a part of a long road trip to begin the season for coach Steve Bieser and crew, who'll play 11 games at visiting ballparks before making their home debut Mar. 6 in a three-game series against Western Illinois at Taylor Stadium.
Missouri currently sits at 2-2 with two wins over Jacksonville State along with one loss each to the Gamecocks and to Kansas State.
Missouri tennis takes on two foes this weekend
Missouri tennis will compete in a pair of matches in Minneapolis this weekend as the Tigers look to extend a three-match winning streak.
Missouri (8-2 overall) takes on Memphis at 11:30 a.m. Saturday , followed by hosts Minnesota at 10 a.m. Sunday . The matches will be the Tigers' last two before Southeastern Conference play begins next week.
The Tigers' Marta Oliveira will look to continue her solid form this weekend from her most recent outing against Southeast Missouri State. Against the Redhawks, the Portugal-born junior won two singles matches to lead Missouri to dual 4-0 sweeps Monday at home. Junior Ellie Wright and senior Serena Nash each chipped in with single victories of their own against the Redhawks, as well.
The Tigers return home at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 against Mississippi State, with matches contested at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia.
Fishing and hunting permits expire soon
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Friday that 2019 hunting and fishing permits will expire soon Friday.
All 2019 permits, including those for small game, combination hunting and fishing, will become invalid at the end of February, per the release. Those who wish to renew their permits will need to purchase them at in-person vendors or online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.
Those who're interested in buying commercial and lifetime permits, however, must apply for an application through the department's Permit Services Unit, available by telephone at 573-522-0107.